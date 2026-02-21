Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 & Possession of Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000661
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 | 1649 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ice Pond Road, Arlington
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1 Drugs
- Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: Eugene R. Saunders Jr.
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 20, 2026, at approximately 1649 hours, Troopers received a report of a stopped motor vehicle in the roadway with an unconscious operator. Arriving on scene the operator was identified as Eugene R. Saunders Jr. (34), who at this point had been extricated from the motor vehicle and analyzed by the Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad. During an on-scene investigation, it was determined that Saunders gave multiple indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody. Saunders disclosed to Troopers on scene that he had a controlled substance on his person, which was located and seized while being searched incident to arrest. Saunders was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on April 27th, 2026, at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 | 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.