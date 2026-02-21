Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,571 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 & Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 | 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ice Pond Road, Arlington

VIOLATION:

  • DUI #1 Drugs

  • Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Eugene R. Saunders Jr.                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 20, 2026, at approximately 1649 hours, Troopers received a report of a stopped motor vehicle in the roadway with an unconscious operator. Arriving on scene the operator was identified as Eugene R. Saunders Jr. (34), who at this point had been extricated from the motor vehicle and analyzed by the Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad. During an on-scene investigation, it was determined that Saunders gave multiple indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody. Saunders disclosed to Troopers on scene that he had a controlled substance on his person, which was located and seized while being searched incident to arrest. Saunders was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on April 27th, 2026, at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 | 0800 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 & Possession of Controlled Substance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.