Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 & Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 | 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ice Pond Road, Arlington

VIOLATION:

DUI #1 Drugs

Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Eugene R. Saunders Jr.

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 20, 2026, at approximately 1649 hours, Troopers received a report of a stopped motor vehicle in the roadway with an unconscious operator. Arriving on scene the operator was identified as Eugene R. Saunders Jr. (34), who at this point had been extricated from the motor vehicle and analyzed by the Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad. During an on-scene investigation, it was determined that Saunders gave multiple indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody. Saunders disclosed to Troopers on scene that he had a controlled substance on his person, which was located and seized while being searched incident to arrest. Saunders was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on April 27th, 2026, at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 | 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421