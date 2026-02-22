KC Cameron Delivers a Classic Country Statement with New Album Better Or Worse

Better Or Worse - KC Cameron Suntone Records / AMC Label Group Artist KC Cameron

KC Cameron Joins the AMC Label Group / Suntone Records Roster to Release New Album Better Or Worse

KC is the real deal, and we are proud to be aligned with him” — Luke Mills - AMC Label Group Director of A&R

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Michigan-based country artist KC Cameron delivers a powerful, authentic statement with his latest full-length album, Better Or Worse, his most complete and confident work to date.Written and recorded over two years, the album is a deeply personal reflection of an artist fully committed to his craft, emotionally, creatively, and spiritually. It lays bare the stories, traditions, and hard-earned lessons that have shaped him.From the opening track, Cameron sets a tone of raw introspection, digging into the aftermath of a broken relationship. That reflective spirit carries throughout, from the haunting "Old Ghosts" to tracks that wrestle with self-awareness, personal responsibility, and the understanding that true growth builds on heritage rather than replacing it. With humility and grit, he confronts the ongoing challenges of adulthood, acknowledging that the journey is far from over.Teaming up with producer CR Pendleton, Cameron achieves a rare balance: honoring the heart of traditional country while fitting it into a modern sonic landscape, all without compromising authenticity. They prioritize feel over overproduction, allowing the songs to breathe and the stories to lead. Standouts like “Still Got That Whiskey” and “Guitar Man” highlight the project's restraint while utilizing real guitars, honest pedal steel swells, and unfiltered storytelling that draws listeners in rather than rushing them through. Acclaimed fiddle player Joshua Rector adds an immersive emotional layer, featured prominently across the album and integrated into Cameron's live performances, reinforcing the project's organic spirit.The album has been gaining acclaim since its soft launch on January 23, with Cameron currently on a run of live dates promoting the project ahead of its wide release on April 4, 2026. The rollout is part of a strategic partnership with AMC Label Group ’s Suntone Records division and will be highlighted by a special homecoming show near Flint, Michigan. Suntone Records added KC Cameron to its Americana/Roots roster earlier this year and has high hopes for his future. “KC is the real deal, and we are proud to be aligned with him,” says Luke Mills, the label’s new Head of A&R.With a proven track record as a songwriter—headlining the Trails Of Tales Showcase and turning heads at the Deadwood Songwriters Festival in Deadwood, South Dakota—his reputation continues to grow. Bolstered by standout performances in Texas, Nashville, and numerous dates across the Plains states over the past year, Cameron has consistently demonstrated that he is one of this generation’s torchbearers for traditional country music and the songwriting craft that sustains it.Beyond music, Cameron serves as an active member of the United States Armed Forces (U.S. Army Intelligence Officer via the Nebraska National Guard), with another overseas deployment on the horizon later this year. These experiences infuse his songwriting with depth, discipline, and perspective.In an era of viral shortcuts, algorithm-driven hits, and artificial polish, KC Cameron stands apart. Better Or Worse is a powerful reminder that authentic country music that is rooted in real stories, real instruments, and real life still matters. For listeners seeking substance over spectacle, this album is essential listening.

