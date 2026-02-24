Genesis Risk Monitor Is Out And Set To Democratize Portfolio Analytics

Genesis Risk Monitor The Terminal For Modern Capital

The new fintech platform equips retail traders and portfolio managers with advanced Analytics and macro-economic data for less than €1 a day.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Risk Monitor (Genesis RM) announced today the public launch of its comprehensive portfolio risk analytics platform.Designed to bridge the gap between Wall Street terminals and retail trading accounts, Genesis Risk Monitor provides investors with a centralized command center to visualize data, stress-test portfolios, and set systematic real-time risk alerts.Historically, advanced risk metrics such as Value at Risk (VaR), Factor Exposure, and Heston Stochastic Volatility models have been locked behind enterprise software costing thousands of dollars per month. Genesis Risk Monitor is disrupting this barrier to entry by offering a fully modular, Bloomberg-inspired workspace starting at just €25 per month, equating to less than €1 a day."For too long, retail investors and boutique fund managers have been forced to manage their risk by simply staring at their P&L and hoping for the best" said Andrei Nedelcu, Founder of Genesis Risk Monitor. "We built Genesis because we believe professional-grade risk management shouldn't be a luxury. Your eyes should not be your primary risk system. Our platform does the math and the monitoring for you, so you can trade mechanically rather than emotionally."Key Features of the Genesis Risk Monitor Platform Include:Real-Time Limit Monitor: Moves beyond basic price alerts by allowing users to set dynamic triggers for Portfolio VaR thresholds, position concentration limits, and maximum drawdown breaches, delivered instantly via Server-Sent Events (SSE).Advanced Risk Analytics: Users can stress-test their portfolios using Historical Simulation, Parametric, and Monte Carlo VaR models.Macro-Economic Integration: Direct integration with FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) allows investors to overlay yield curves, CPI, and labor statistics directly against their portfolio performance.Free FX Option Pricing Calculator: A newly released public tool that automatically pulls live ECB market data to price complex currency options using Black-Scholes and Monte Carlo simulations.Alongside the software launch, the company has also debuted the Genesis Risk Blog , an educational hub dedicated to publishing deep-dive tutorials on market mechanics, systematic risk, and institutional trading strategies.To celebrate the launch, Genesis Risk Monitoris offering early adopters full access to real-time market data, SEC EDGAR integration, and unlimited widgets for €25/month using the promotional code LAUNCH25.To start a 7-day free trial or to utilize the free FX Option Calculator , visit https://genesis-rm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

