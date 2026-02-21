In Remembrance of Malcolm X Brother Minister re-released on Red Coral Universe

The documentary, Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X, reveals the mystery surrounding his assassination on February 21, 1965

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Jack Baxter originally released his controversial documentary Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X over 30 years ago (1994), and it remains timely, engaging, and still conjures controversy.

A prominent civil rights leader and a vocal advocate for Black empowerment, his assassination sparked widespread outrage and protests across the United States. The motives behind his killing are still debated, involving issues of race, politics, and internal conflicts within the civil rights movement and American culture.

Brother Minister reveals the mystery surrounding the assassination of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City on February 21, 1965, investigating the murder and probing FBI, CIA and NYPD involvement, and featuring footage of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan wherein he explains why Malcom X “was dealt” with, leading to litigation and threats.

The film probes the innocence of two of the convicted assassins, reveals the true identity of the killers, examines the FBI and NYPD clandestine roles in the assassination, and discovers the secret origin of the Nation of Islam and its political and religious legacy in America.

The documentary is aimed to reopen questions about the conspiracy behind the assassination. Brother Minister provoked intense controversy, resulting in years of litigation and death threats against Baxter.

“It’s been 61 years since the assassination,” states Baxter. “I continue to be proud of our work, what we exposed with the making of Brother Minister and to have renewed interest in the film from Red Coral as they truly understand independent film and it’s place and purpose.”

Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X will be featured, along with the entire catalogue of Jack Baxter’s Award-Winning films, on Red Coral Universe.

“Jack Baxter, as a filmmaker and documentarian, has an arresting, pervasive style that captures a distinct point of view encompassing the zeitgeist through the lens of this personal history,” states Larry Meistrich, CEO of Red Coral Universe. “His work as an independent voice aligns with the stories we champion at Red Coral.”

Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X is streaming now on Red Coral Universe (www.redcoraluniverse.com) and available on iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung.



