The Paper House Announces Official Expansion Into Hybrid Publishing Services

The Paper House expands into hybrid publishing, offering authors more flexible and professional publishing options.

Authors today want flexibility without sacrificing quality. Our self and hybrid model gives writers professional support while preserving creative control and ownership.” — Lorain Giannico

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paper House , an independent publishing company known for its author-first approach, has officially expanded its publishing model to include hybrid publishing services alongside its established self-publishing offerings.The expansion reflects the company’s continued evolution as the publishing landscape shifts toward more flexible, author-driven models. By formally introducing hybrid publishing, The Paper House aims to provide authors with a wider range of professional publishing pathways while maintaining transparency, creative control, and high production standards.Founded with the mission of helping independent authors publish professionally, The Paper House has supported writers across multiple genres through editing, design, distribution, and marketing services. The addition of hybrid publishing allows the company to bridge the gap between traditional publishing and self-publishing, offering structured guidance while preserving author ownership.“Authors today want more control without sacrificing professionalism,” said a spokesperson for The Paper House. “Hybrid publishing allows us to meet authors where they are — whether they want full independence or a more collaborative publishing experience.”Under the hybrid model, authors can access curated publishing support that includes developmental editing, professional book design, distribution strategy, and marketing consultation. Unlike traditional publishing contracts, hybrid publishing enables authors to retain greater rights and creative oversight while still benefiting from an experienced publishing team.The rollout comes as demand for alternative publishing models continues to rise, driven by shifts in digital distribution, direct-to-reader marketing, and increased author awareness around rights ownership.The Paper House will continue offering both self-publishing and hybrid publishing services, allowing authors to choose the model that best aligns with their goals, timeline, and level of creative involvement.With this expansion, the company reinforces its commitment to empowering modern authors through transparent publishing solutions tailored to today’s evolving publishing ecosystem.Authors interested in learning more about The Paper House’s publishing options can visit the company’s website for additional information about its services and publishing philosophy.

