Genesis Signs & Graphics Highlights Acrylic Sign Trends for Retail and Small Business Owners: What’s In and What’s Out

Long Island sign company shares 2026 acrylic signage trends helping retailers elevate branding, visibility, and customer experience.

Our goal with every project is to build trust and respect, evoke emotion and passion, and give your business a sense of authority to dominate in any market,” — said Sean Philips, owner of Genesis Signs & Graphics.

LONG ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Signs & Graphics, a family-owned, MWBE-certified, full-service signs and graphics company based in Farmingdale, New York, is spotlighting the latest acrylic sign trends shaping retail and small business branding across Long Island and New York. As demand grows for modern, professional, and highly customized signage, acrylic signs continue to stand out as a top choice while outdated designs quietly fade away.Founded in 2017, Genesis Signs & Graphics has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of custom acrylic signs, Long Island business signs , and professional acrylic signage for retail, serving businesses throughout Long Island, Queens, and the greater New York area. The company’s mission—“Where Creativity and Quality Begin”—guides every project, ensuring signage solutions reflect each client’s brand, values, and long-term growth goals.Acrylic Sign Trends Influencing Retail and Small Business BrandingWhat’s In:Minimalist Custom Acrylic Signs: Clean layouts and clear typography focused on brand clarity and readability.Layered and Dimensional Acrylic Signs: Standoff-mounted and multi-layer designs that add depth and visual interest.Illuminated Acrylic Signage: Backlit and edge-lit signs that enhance visibility with a modern, polished look.Brand-Accurate Color Matching: Advanced printing ensures consistent brand colors across locations.What’s Out:Overcrowded Designs: Busy layouts that confuse customers and weaken brand impact.Generic, Mass-Produced Signage: One-size-fits-all signs that fail to reflect unique brand identity.Low-Quality Materials: Thin acrylic and poor finishes that lack durability and professionalism.Why Genesis Signs & Graphics Is Leading the TrendGenesis Signs & Graphics combines creative expertise and technical precision to deliver signage that performs. Their professional team brings experience across graphic design, production, marketing, and merchandising, helping businesses transform signs into strategic branding assets. Using state-of-the-art large-format printers and best practices in color management, the company ensures consistent quality across every custom acrylic sign project.Key milestones include expanding service coverage across Long Island and Queens, earning MWBE certification, and becoming a go-to provider for custom acrylic signs that NY retailers rely on to enhance curb appeal and in-store experience.Client Response and Strategic Direction AheadRetail clients report stronger brand recognition, improved storefront visibility, and increased customer engagement after upgrading to modern acrylic signage designed and installed by Genesis Signs & Graphics. Businesses across Long Island and New York continue to seek out custom acrylic signs that enhance curb appeal while reinforcing a polished, professional brand presence.One client shared their experience working with the Genesis team:“It was my first time dealing with a sign company as I needed a custom one made for my company to be put on the front of my building. I came across Genesis Signs by looking on internet and am extremely happy that I did! Reading the reviews gave me a good feeling that I was working with a professional company. All I can say is Sean is the guy that will give you a comfort zone from start to finish and make the entire process a GREAT one. He will advise you of everything that is involved from start to finish. I would give them nothing less than 5 stars!” — Danny LipskinLooking ahead to 2026, Genesis Signs & Graphics plans to expand its illuminated acrylic signage offerings and introduce new custom design options tailored to evolving retail environments, helping small business owners stay competitive while maintaining consistent, high-quality branding.About Genesis Signs & GraphicsGenesis Signs & Graphics is a Farmingdale, NY–based, full-service signs and graphics company serving Long Island and New York businesses. Specializing in acrylic signs, custom acrylic signs, and comprehensive branding solutions, the company helps retail and small business owners create signage that builds trust, visibility, and lasting customer connections.Website: https://genesissignsny.com/

