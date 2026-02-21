Perfumes Capital Makes a Glamorous U.S. Debut with a Luxury Launch in Miami

Dubai’s Perfumes Capital from the House of Emper launches in the U.S. with an exclusive Miami celebration, unveiling eight luxury fragrances.

Perfumes Capital represents the convergence of global luxury and modern self-expression. This U.S. debut marks the start of an exciting international journey for the brand.” — Azhar Akbar Mun

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fragrance industry witnessed the arrival of a bold new luxury name as Perfumes Capital, from the House of Emper, officially made its United States debut with an exclusive launch event held at Sexy Fish Miami on Monday, 26th January, 2026.

The high-profile evening brought together a curated audience of global influencers, fragrance enthusiasts, media professionals, and key figures from the beauty and lifestyle industries. Set in the heart of Miami, the launch marked a significant milestone for Perfumes Capital as it entered the U.S. market with a strong statement of luxury, craftsmanship, and modern sophistication. The event unveiled eight meticulously crafted luxury perfume collections—Asalet, Imperial Touch, Monalisa, Jingle Bell, Mehraab, Numero Uno, Orienta, and Twilight—each designed to embody individuality, elegance, and contemporary expression. The collection reflects Perfumes Capital’s vision of creating fragrances that resonate across cultures while maintaining a strong identity rooted in premium perfumery.

Sexy Fish Miami served as the perfect venue for the occasion, offering an immersive setting that complemented the brand’s refined yet daring character. Guests experienced a sensorial journey through curated scent discovery sessions, ambient music, and visually striking brand moments that brought the Perfumes Capital philosophy to life. Throughout the evening, influencers and fragrance connoisseurs engaged with the collection through personalized experiences and shared their impressions across social platforms, amplifying the brand’s reach and reinforcing the global appeal of the launch. The gathering highlighted Miami’s growing influence as a key destination for luxury brand introductions in the United States.

Mr. Azhar Akbar Mun, CEO of the House of Emper, Dubai, addressed, “Miami represents bold energy, cultural diversity, and modern luxury—values that align seamlessly with Perfumes Capital. Launching here allows us to connect with a global audience that appreciates refined craftsmanship and expressive fragrances.”

Perfumes Capital is the latest luxury fragrance concept from the House of Emper, a Dubai-based perfume house known for its international presence and commitment to quality. The brand is officially represented and distributed in the United States by Mr. Athar Abbas of Elegance Distributors Inc., who will lead its market expansion, retail presence, and strategic partnerships across the region. With this U.S. launch, Perfumes Capital sets the foundation for its global expansion, positioning itself as a modern luxury fragrance destination inspired by Dubai and embraced worldwide.

The Miami launch was more than a brand introduction—it was the beginning of a new chapter for Perfumes Capital, signalling its ambition to shape the future of global perfumery through innovation, storytelling, and unforgettable experiences.

Perfumes Capital Brand Launch - Sexy Fish, Miami, Florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.