Superproxy Launches AI-Native Sales Workspace to Streamline Deal Management for Growing Businesses

Superproxy Logo

New platform unifies pipeline tracking, quotes, client engagement, and team performance tools in one workspace for $20 per user

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superproxy today announced the launch of its AI-native sales workspace, a unified platform designed to help businesses manage leads, proposals, client communication, and team performance from a single interface.The platform combines pipeline management, quoting, invoicing, and client engagement tools into one system to help sales teams reduce complexity and maintain visibility across the entire revenue process.Sales professionals often rely on multiple applications to manage proposals, invoices, follow-ups, and team activity — leading to fragmented workflows and rising software costs. Superproxy aims to consolidate these functions into one workspace built for modern sales operations.“Businesses don’t need more tools — they need clarity and coordination,” said Mel Arrubio, founder of Superproxy. “We designed Superproxy so teams can manage deals, track engagement, and collaborate in one place while the system surfaces insights that help move opportunities forward.”Unified Sales WorkspaceSuperproxy includes:• Leads & Pipeline Management to track opportunities and deal stages• Product & Inventory Management for accurate quoting and availability• Branded Quotes & Invoices with seamless conversion from quote to invoice• Client Engagement Tracking with real-time document view notifications• Video Presentations for sharing proposals and product walkthroughs• Email Dispatching for sending quotes and communications directly• Conversational Threads tied to each quote and invoice• Performance Analytics to measure sales activity and outcomes• Multiple Workspaces & Role-Based Permissions for teams and organizations• Leaderboard & Team Activity Monitoring to improve accountability and visibilityAI-Powered Add-OnsOptional add-ons extend automation and insight capabilities:• AI Calls for cold outreach, quote follow-ups, and payment reminders, with call insights• AI Chat Assistant to ask questions about leads and receive contextual insights• Legally Binding E-Signature for faster approvals and deal closurePricing & AvailabilitySuperproxy is available for $20 per user per month, with optional add-ons for AI communication and advanced capabilities.Businesses can learn more or create an account at https://superproxy.com About SuperproxySuperproxy is an AI-native sales workspace that helps businesses manage leads, proposals, client communication, and team performance from one platform. By combining revenue workflows with AI-driven insights, Superproxy enables teams to operate more efficiently and deliver a professional customer experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.