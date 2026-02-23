Kanellis Family Dentistry Highlights Same-Day Dental Crown Access for Sparks Community Using Advanced Digital Technology

logo of Kanellis Family Dentistry Sparks dentist Dr. Dr. Michael Kanellis at Kanellis Family Dentistry Sparks dentist Dr. Michael Kanellis explaining dental crown options at Kanellis Family Dentistry

Dr. Michael Kanellis of Kanellis Family Dentistry Brings Fast, Lab-Quality Dental Crowns to Sparks and Reno, NV

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of the greater Sparks and Reno region seeking efficient restorative dental care now have access to same-day dental crown treatment at Kanellis Family Dentistry. The practice is helping patients understand how modern crown technology can reduce treatment delays while restoring damaged teeth with durable, natural-looking results.

Same-day dental crowns allow patients to repair weakened or broken teeth in a single visit using digital scanning and in-office fabrication systems. This streamlined approach eliminates temporary restorations and reduces the time traditionally required for permanent crowns.

Led by Sparks, NV dentist Dr. Michael Kanellis, DMD, the office provides custom, lab-quality crowns produced using advanced digital workflows. By integrating modern chairside manufacturing technology, the practice aims to improve treatment efficiency while maintaining high clinical standards.

Located at 2351 Pyramid Way, Suite 22, the office serves patients throughout Sparks and nearby Reno, helping community members access restorative dentistry without extended wait times.

What Is a Same-Day Dental Crown?

A dental crown—sometimes called a tooth cap—replaces the outer structure of a damaged tooth to restore strength, function, and appearance. Traditionally, crowns required multiple visits and temporary restorations. With same-day technology, digital impressions are used to design and produce the final crown in one appointment.

At Kanellis Family Dentistry, crowns are shaped and shaded to blend naturally with surrounding teeth, helping patients maintain both oral health and smile aesthetics.

When a Dental Crown May Be Recommended

Same-day crowns may be used to restore teeth affected by:

a) Cracks or fractures

b) Root canal treatment

c) Failing or loose existing crowns

d) Dental bridge support

e) Severe discoloration or misshaping

f) Dental implant restoration

Early intervention with restorative care can often help prevent further structural damage and reduce the likelihood of more complex procedures later.

How Same-Day Crown Technology Benefits Patients

Digital crown fabrication uses precise scanning and milling systems to produce restorations from durable ceramic or zirconia materials directly within the dental office. Because the process is completed on-site, patients avoid temporary crowns and additional appointments.

For individuals who have delayed treatment due to busy schedules, same-day crowns can make restorative dentistry more accessible. Shorter treatment timelines may also reduce the risk of complications associated with temporary restorations.

Most same-day crown appointments can be completed within a few hours, allowing patients to leave with a permanent restoration the same day.

Materials Designed for Strength and Natural Appearance

Modern crowns are typically fabricated from materials selected for both durability and aesthetics, including:

1) All-ceramic restorations

2) Zirconia crowns

3) BruxZir® restorations

These materials are engineered to withstand normal chewing forces while maintaining a lifelike appearance that blends with natural teeth.

Digital Crown Technology at Kanellis Family Dentistry

Dr. Kanellis utilizes advanced chairside fabrication systems powered by Glidewell IO technology to design, produce, and place custom crowns during a single visit. In some cases, even comprehensive restorative treatment plans can be completed in fewer appointments than traditional methods, improving efficiency while maintaining precision.

Financial Transparency and Patient Accessibility

The cost of a dental crown can vary depending on materials used and insurance coverage. Kanellis Family Dentistry provides clear treatment estimates before procedures begin and assists patients in reviewing their benefits.

For those without insurance, the practice offers an in-house savings program as well as financing options through CareCredit, helping patients begin treatment without unnecessary delay.

Supporting Timely Restorative Care in Northern Nevada

Access to prompt restorative dentistry plays an important role in maintaining long-term oral health. By offering same-day crown solutions, Kanellis Family Dentistry is working to reduce treatment delays and improve continuity of care for residents across the region.

Patients seeking additional information about dental crowns or restorative treatment options may contact the office at (775) 359-5072 or visit the practice website to learn more. https://www.drkfamilydental.com/



