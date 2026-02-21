Councilmember Will Jawando’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Trump Tariffs

MARYLAND, February 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 20, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Councilmember Will Jawando issued the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Learning Resources v. Trump that the president lacks the legal authority to impose global tariffs without congressional approval:

“Today’s ruling is a necessary and firm check on a president who consistently treats our Constitution as an obstacle rather than a mandate. While the Court has a long road ahead to restore our democratic guardrails, this decision is a vital step in reining in an executive branch that views the rule of law as a mere suggestion. I urge the Court to continue meeting this moment with the resolve and courage it demands.

“The pattern of overreach from this administration has been relentless and lawless. From the deployment of masked federal agents to terrorize immigrants in our neighborhoods to the dismantling of the Department of Education, we are witnessing a systemic assault on our institutions. I urge the Court to remain steadfast in its duty to hold this power in check and protect the Constitution against discriminatory enforcement that targets individuals based on their appearance, language or occupation.

“In Montgomery County and across our nation, these tariffs have functioned as a regressive tax on every day life. They have needlessly raised the cost of groceries, school supplies and household essentials for families already stretching their budgets. This 'Trump Tax' has even impacted our Capital Improvements Program: the steel and wiring essential to our infrastructure have become dramatically more expensive. Our tax dollars are buying less, and our community is bearing the cost.

“These tariffs targeted our schools, our small businesses, and our future. While the Court, thankfully, has finally stopped this policy, our community is still forced to navigate the fallout of these reckless actions. We will continue to fight for a budget that protects our residents and invests in our shared progress.”

# # #