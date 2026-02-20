FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 11 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 973; Additional School, Public Exposures Identified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 11 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 973.

There are currently 105 people in quarantine and seven in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 15.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at Mabry Middle School (number of individuals in quarantine to be determined). Additionally, individuals remain in quarantine from Libertas Academy (17 individuals in quarantine) and Inman Intermediate (fewer than 5 individuals in quarantine).

DPH has identified multiple locations where exposures to infectious measles have occurred. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure at the following locations:

Spartanburg Community College - Giles Campus at 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Costco - Spartanburg at 211 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Tabernacle of Salvation Slavic Church at 150 Outlet Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Sunday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westgate Baptist Church at 1990 Old Reidville Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The risk of exposure in the locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. Once that time frame has passed, the location is not an ongoing risk for measles exposure. Exposures occurred only when an infectious person was present during the defined time. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who were exposed at Spartanburg Community College and Costco, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through March 10. Those exposed at Tabernacle of Salvation should monitor for symptoms through March 8, and those exposed at Westgate Baptist Church should monitor for symptoms through March 4.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination to the public at no cost on Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 973 cases:

Under 5: 254

5-17: 625

18+: 85

Unknown: 9

Vaccination status:

906 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 21 unknown.

