Study finds nearly 3 million MA beneficiaries forced to find alternative coverage for 2026 

A JAMA study published Feb. 18 found that 10% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries — approximately 2.9 million — have needed to find other health coverage for 2026 due to MA plans leaving the market. This increased from 6.9% in 2025. The report found that those needing to find alternative coverage were more likely to be enrolled in preferred provider organization plans, non-special needs plans, small carrier plans and lower star-rated plans, and live in rural areas in markets with lower MA penetration. Drivers of increased MA plan exit could include changes to plan payments and risk adjustment, along with unanticipated increases in coverage use among MA enrollees, the study noted.

