ASPR announces investment to increase domestic production of essential drugs

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Feb. 18 announced an investment that will focus on resolving a frequent shortage of oseltamivir, also known as Tamiflu. The investment is ASPR’s first under the Department of Health and Human Services-designated Defense Production Act Title III program, which is intended to strengthen the U.S. public health supply chain and reduce reliance on foreign resources by increasing the domestic production of essential medications and their active pharmaceutical ingredients. ASPR said Manus Bio Inc., based in Waltham, Mass., will expand its facilities in Augusta, Ga., to produce shikimic acid, a key ingredient for the drug.

