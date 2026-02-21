CDC report highlights low use of COVID-19 antivirals among people 65 and older 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Feb. 19 released a report on the low use of COVID-19 antiviral drugs among individuals age 65 and older, a population at high risk of severe illness from the disease. The report found that from June 2023 through September 2025, 16%-23% of COVID-19 patients older than 65 received an antiviral prescription during low occurrences of COVID-19, compared to 37%-38% during higher occurrences. Adults ages 75-84 and 85 and older were more likely to receive an antiviral prescription than those ages 65-74. “COVID-19 vaccination and treatment can prevent severe COVID-19 among older adults,” the CDC wrote. “Efforts to improve health care provider and patient knowledge regarding the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and antivirals, especially for older adults, are needed to reduce the risk for severe illness and death.”

