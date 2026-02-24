Strauch Distillery presents alternative to brandy and whisky at Finest Spirits Munich 2026

Strauch Distillery Strauch Distillery Strauch Distillery presents World and Wild

Redefining modern spirits culture with ritual, craftsmanship and international presence at Finest Spirits 2026.

True Spirit is never rushed. It is a deliberate moment of presence. Our ritual creates space for connection, awareness, and depth — where craftsmanship becomes a living experience.” — Doris Strauch

OSTHOFEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An independent interpretation of modern spirits culture with global positioning

“Those who only distill have not yet created Spirit.” With this guiding principle, Strauch Distillery defines its approach as an independent interpretation of modern spirits culture. The company understands its products not merely as beverages, but as consciously crafted moments of enjoyment shaped by intention and cultural awareness. In a market environment where global consumption habits are shifting and quality increasingly outweighs quantity, Strauch is focusing on sustainable international brand development. The aim is not to promote casual consumption, but to position enjoyment as a deliberate and meaningful experience.

The distillery combines regional roots with an international outlook. Rather than prioritizing volume, Strauch emphasizes profile and identity. Alcohol is not treated as a commodity, but as an expression of clarity, depth, and cultivated restraint.

Declining alcohol consumption in many markets is viewed as part of a broader movement toward more conscious choices. Strauch sees this shift as an opportunity to highlight authenticity, precision, and a defined ritual concept. Here, “Spirit” does not stand for escape, but for presence.

The brand recently received editorial recognition from the renowned lifestyle and connoisseur magazine Falstaff, which acknowledged Strauch as part of a more reflective and mindful culture of enjoyment. This recognition underlines the growing international relevance of the brand within the premium spirits segment.

The company is led by three owners with clearly defined responsibilities. Heinfried Strauch, master distiller, shapes the sensory identity of the products. Doris Strauch oversees brand strategy and presentation. Rudolf Strauch is responsible for technical implementation and consistent quality standards. Together, they pursue a long-term international brand strategy grounded in clear values and structured development.

In a global market characterized by high product interchangeability, Strauch focuses on differentiation through identity rather than mass production. The emphasis is not simply on producing brandy or wine brandy, but on developing a distinct philosophy and a recognizable concept of enjoyment.

A central element of this positioning is the established ritual, particularly implemented in high-end gastronomy, hotel bars, and curated international tasting formats. It serves to consciously frame the moment and forms an integral part of the brand identity.

From February 27 to March 1, 2026, Strauch Distillery will present its international brand strategy at Finest Spirits Munich at the Zenith Cultural Hall. The trade fair is considered one of Europe’s leading platforms for premium spirits and brings together international professionals from retail, gastronomy, hospitality, and media.

Under the guiding concept “World and Wild,” the company will showcase its global positioning. “World” represents international connectivity and cultural exchange, while “Wild” stands for authenticity, character, and original identity.

Participation in Finest Spirits Munich 2026 marks another step in the ongoing international development of the Strauch brand.

Strauch Distillery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.