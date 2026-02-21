Knowledge Networks Leads Global AI Dialogue at AI Impact Summit India 2026 with Focus on Ethical Artificial Intelligence

Knowledge Networks at the AI Impact Summit India 2026 At the AI Impact Summit India 2026, Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, was on the panel “Trust in AI: Navigating Ethics and Policy,” along with MEP Brando Benifei, Daniel Dobos, and Srinivas Mantripragada Host Sanjay Puri with Owen Larter, Senior Director & Head of Frontier Policy and Public Affairs at Google Deepmind on the RegulatingAI Podcast Host Sanjay Puri with Anu Bradford, Henry L. Moses Distinguished Professor of Law and International Organization at the Columbia Law School on the RegulatingAI Podcast at AI Impact Summit India Host Sanjay Puri with Thomas Davin, Global Director of the UNICEF Office of Innovation

From critical global dialogue to initiatives like ERAI and The Voices of Impact, this summit has helped shape a shared vision for an AI future that is inclusive, trusted, and globally beneficial” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks successfully concluded the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global policymakers , industry leaders, researchers, innovators, and technology pioneers to explore how artificial intelligence can be developed, governed, and deployed responsibly to create meaningful impact across economies and societies. Held at Bharat Mandapam, the multi-day summit convened voices from government, enterprise, academia, and emerging innovation ecosystems, creating a powerful platform for collaboration around trusted, inclusive, and scalable AI.Among the defining conversations was the panel “Trust in AI: Navigating Ethics and Policy,” which brought together Brando Benifei, Member of the European Parliament; Sanjay Puri , Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks; and Daniel Dobos, Research Director at Swisscom; and Srinivas Mantripragada, Founder of Maaya AI and Senior Product & Technology Executive (CTO/CPO). The session explored the evolving intersection of technological acceleration and regulatory readiness, highlighting the growing importance of enforceable governance frameworks, institutional accountability, and international alignment in building trustworthy AI systems.A major milestone of the summit was the launch of ERAI Fellowship, marking an important step toward strengthening collaboration across research, policy, and implementation. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to building responsible AI ecosystems that connect innovation with governance and societal priorities.Complementing the policy and industry dialogue was The Voices of Impact, a thought-leadership platform capturing conversations with influential global leaders shaping the future of AI. Featured participants included Ambica Rajagopal, Group Chief Data and AI Officer at Michelin, and Aditi Jha, Board Director and Head of Legal & Government Affairs at LinkedIn, whose conversations explored leadership, enterprise transformation, governance, and the broader societal implications of intelligent technologies. Through live discussions and on-ground podcast recordings, the platform amplified perspectives that will continue shaping global AI discourse beyond the summit.The event also hosted startup showcases, LIVE podcast engagements, and innovation-focused interactions, including moonshot pitches captured live, enabling founders and emerging innovators to connect with global stakeholders and present transformative ideas. Distinguished guests on the RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect Podcast across the summit included Owen Larter, Senior Director & Head of Frontier Policy and Public Affairs at Google Deepmind, Thomas Davin, Global Director of the UNICEF Office of Innovation, Anu Bradford, Henry L. Moses Distinguished Professor of Law and International Organization at the Columbia Law School among others — reflecting the breadth of expertise and global collaboration that defined the gathering.Reflecting on the significance of the summit, Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, said:“The India AI Impact Summit reflects our commitment to building platforms that bring ideas, leadership, and action together. Artificial intelligence is transforming every dimension of society, and it is essential that its development is guided by collaboration, responsibility, and purpose. From critical global dialogue to initiatives like ERAI and The Voices of Impact, this summit has helped shape a shared vision for an AI future that is inclusive, trusted, and globally beneficial.”By convening global expertise, launching new collaborative initiatives, and enabling meaningful cross-sector dialogue, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reinforced its role as a catalyst for responsible innovation and international cooperation in artificial intelligence. Knowledge Networks extends its sincere gratitude to all speakers, partners, and participants who contributed to making the summit a landmark platform for shaping the future of AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.