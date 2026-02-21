To Award the Mainstream Media for Raising Awareness About DHS’s Worst of the Worst Website, DHS Drops Another 5,000 Criminals, Now Featuring Over 30,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens

Despite its best efforts to ignore, even the mainstream media is covering DHS’s database of hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country

WASHINGTON – After failing to cover President Joe Biden’s open border chaos and the illegal alien invasion of our country for four years, the mainstream media is finally taking notice of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s critically-acclaimed website WOW.DHS.gov. This first-of-its-kind website spotlights the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens arrested thanks to President Trump and the hardworking men and women of DHS law enforcement.

DHS has added an additional 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to WOW.DHS.gov, bringing the total to over 30,000 illegal aliens.

The WOW webpage, which launched on December 8, 2025, allows visitors to search through some of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states, with criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes.

WOW.DHS.gov is yet another example of the Trump administration’s commitment to provide the most transparent administration in American history.

“For even more transparency, DHS has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to the Worst of the Worst website,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “The webpage allows visitors to search through some of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states, with criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes.”

We hope the mainstream media will continue to cover the worst of the worst and also focus on the Americans victimized and harmed by illegal immigration. Until then, here are some of the criminal illegal aliens added to WOW.DHS.gov on Friday:

Jefry Corvera Portillo, a criminal illegal alien and M.S. 13 gang member from El Salvador, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland. His criminal history includes Homicide, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Jose Urena-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested in Worcester, Massachusetts. His criminal history includes Homicide, Aggravated Assault – Family – Strongarm, Aggravated Assault – Non-family-Gun, Possession of Weapon, Aggravated Assault – Gun, Burglary, Illegal Re-entry, Marijuana-Sell.

Yonis Mohamud, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, arrested in Caldwell, Ohio. His criminal history includes Rape, Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault.

Dung Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His criminal history includes Rape, Lewd or Lascivious Acts with Minor, Enticement of Minor for Indecent Purposes.

Alex Ucles Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Cranston, Rhode Island. His criminal history includes Sexual Assault, Molestation of Minor, and Drug Trafficking.

Raed Saymeh, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan, arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana. His criminal history includes Molestation of Minor, Sex Assault – Carnal Abuse.

Dariusz Blaszczyk, a criminal illegal alien from Poland, arrested in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. His criminal history includes Sex Assault, Sex offense Against Child – Fondling, Cruelty Toward Child, Enticement of Minor for Indecent Purposes, Exploitation of a Minor.

Cesar Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, arrested in Bloomington, California. His criminal history includes Voluntary – Manslaughter, Domestic Violence, Probation Violation.

Marenn Sorm, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. His criminal history includes Homicide – Negligent Manslaughter – Vehicle, Aggravated Assault – Gun, Cruelty Toward Child, Driving Under Influence Liquor, and Disorderly Conduct.

Enil Melendez-Ferman, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and M.S. 13 gang member, arrested in Terre Haute, Indiana. His criminal history includes Aggravated Assault and Illegal Re-entry.

# # #