WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers Just Yesterday

Amid demonizing rhetoric, falsified media narratives, and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, ICE will not be stopped from removing criminal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, child rape, trafficking in methamphetamine, and other abhorrent crimes.

“Even while facing doxing, threats, harassment, and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them, ICE continues to go after criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, violent sex criminals, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nearly 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged of a crime in the U.S. If you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Michelle Rodriguez-Berrio, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rene Lopez-Balbuena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault of a child in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Luis Elias-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree statutory rape in Boone County, Missouri.

Jeovanny Porras-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking in methamphetamine in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Leonardo Garcia-Meza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault date/family/household member with a deadly weapon in Collin County, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

