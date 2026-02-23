Feeturre’s XRPL-Powered Digital Collabathons Give Creators a Stage to Compete and Win Prizes

Your Talent is Worth a $FEE

Feeturre introduces blockchain-powered Collabathons where creators compete, collaborate, and earn rewards through real Web3 innovation.

We believe the future of talent discovery is interactive, community-driven, and creator-owned.” — Feeturre

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre is introducing a new creator competition format called “ Collabathon ™,” designed to give artists and digital creators a stage to showcase their talent, grow their audience, and earn real rewards.Collabathons function as talent-show-style digital competitions hosted on the Feeturre platform. Creators participate in themed challenges, submit original content, and compete for prizes while engaging directly with fans and judges. Collabathons reimagine the traditional talent-show format for the digital creator era, combining competition, community engagement, and digital ownership into one experience.Entry into Collabathons is managed through NFT-based tickets issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). These NFT entries act as digital passes to participate, helping organize competitions while introducing digital ownership and verifiable participation for creators. By leveraging XRPL infrastructure, competitions benefit from fast settlement, transparent participation, and low-cost digital ownership.“Many talented creators struggle to get visibility even when their work is strong,” said Feeturre leadership. “Collabathons give creators a clear stage, a structured format, and real incentives to participate. We believe the future of talent discovery is interactive, community-driven, and creator-owned.”Collabathons may be hosted by artists, brands, or industry figures and can include judging panels, community participation, and digital rewards. NFT-based ticketing allows each competition to be structured, transparent, and digitally native while enabling creators to build verifiable participation histories.Feeturre believes this model can help emerging creators gain recognition while giving fans and industry leaders a more active role in discovering new talent. The company’s official platform launch is scheduled for March 6, with the first Collabathons planned shortly after launch. Early creator registration and partnership announcements are expected in the coming weeks.About FeeturreFeeturre is a creator monetization platform leveraging blockchain technology to enable direct revenue streams for artists, musicians, and digital creators. By combining streaming micropayments, digital ownership tools, and creator competitions, Feeturre aims to reshape how creators earn in the emerging Internet of Value.

