Neighborhood Safety and Mobility Study – ANC 8C Community Meeting

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT), in partnership with ANC 8C, invites you to a community meeting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., where we will provide updates on the ANC 8C Neighborhood Safety and Mobility Study. This meeting will focus on priority locations for improvements and initial recommendation ideas. Join us to hear about DDOT’s approach to providing safe infrastructure for roadway users with a focus on the ANC 8C area.

This project is the first in the Neighborhood Safety and Mobility Studies program and will evaluate neighborhood - scale transportation needs and identify quickly implementable recommendations to rapidly improve transportation safety, connectivity, and accessibility.

Recommendations from these studies will be responsive to immediate needs and test solutions for future capital construction projects by relying on tactical materials such as pavement markings and limited concrete work.

This program is an evolution of DDOT’s Livability Program (2011-2020), which featured large study areas and proposed reconfiguring of entire corridors, which can be costly and can take years to realize. The Neighborhood Safety and Mobility Study program was developed to address these challenges by identifying safety and mobility projects that can be implemented swiftly.

To learn more about the project, please visit: neighborhoodmobility.ddot.dc.gov.

DATE: February 25, 2026

TIME: 6:30 PM

WHERE: R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center, 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20032

For questions about the meeting, please email: [email protected].

Can’t Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the study website within 72 hours of meeting conclusion. Those who would like to leave a comment about the study can do so by leaving a comment on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For free language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Tanisha Dublin, Title VI and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance.

HELP IN YOUR LANGUAGE

If you need help in Spanish, please call 202-671-2700 to request a free interpreter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If necessary, please contact us at 202-671-2620. Please inform the customer's attention representative of the language you use so that the interpreter is at no cost to you. Grace.

LANGUAGE AID

If you need assistance in French, call 202-671-2700, and an interpreter will be provided free of charge.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If you require assistance in English or have questions about this notice, please call 202-671-2700. Tell the service representative what language you speak, and an interpreter will be provided to you at no charge. Thank you.

GIUP DỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mi ễn phí.

THONG BAO QUAN TRONG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 0 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 경우202-671-2700 로연락을 주십시오. Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

202-671-2700,

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 00。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

