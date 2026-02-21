Submit Release
Governor Jim Pillen Appointed to the Council of Governors

Governor Jim Pillen Appointed to the Council of Governors

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has been appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of state leaders focused on strengthening state-federal partnerships in national security, disaster response, and military coordination. A meeting of the group was held Thursday in Washington, D.C.

"It’s an honor to serve on the Council of Governors and I am grateful to be appointed by President Trump,” said Gov. Pillen. “Homeland security, disaster response, and supporting our men and women in uniform are our most important duties as leaders, and the Trump Administration has shown unwavering commitment on all these fronts. I am honored to serve in this role.”

The President appoints 10 governors to the Council for two-year terms - five from each political party - with two governors serving as co-chairs. Federal participants on the Council include the secretaries of defense and homeland security, the President’s homeland security and counterterrorism advisor, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and the chief of the National Guard Bureau, among others.

Governor Jim Pillen, Nebraska, and Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania, sitting in front of a table with other members of the Council of Governors.

Governor Jim Pillen and other members of the Council of Governors sitting around a table discussing matters.

Members of the Council of Governors sitting around a table discussing matters.

Governor Pillen on the right along with Federal participants on the Council including the secretaries of defense and homeland security, the President’s homeland security and counterterrorism advisor, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, and the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

