From Dubai to the Adriatic: Croatia’s Ministry of Happiness enters a new chapter in Dubrovnik

Ministry of Happiness retreats

Jelavić announced the next chapter of the Ministry of Happiness: an exclusive C-level edition of the retreats planned for summer 2026 in Dubrovnik.

CROATIA, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croatia has gained a new and rather unconventional “ministry”, one focused on something many believe is missing most: happiness. The Ministry of Happiness project was founded by Split-born entrepreneur Damira Jelavić, who developed the idea while living and working in Dubai, where happiness is treated as a strategic value rather than a luxury.After returning to Croatia, Jelavić launched the project on the Adriatic coast, creating curated retreats designed for women seeking more than a traditional holiday. The first editions, held near Split, brought together women from over ten countries and three continents, many of whom arrived without a clear image of Croatia and left describing it as a place of calm, safety and authenticity, a destination still untouched by mass tourism.Encouraged by the response, the project has now entered a new phase. Jelavić announced the next chapter of the Ministry of Happiness: an exclusive C-level edition of the retreats planned for summer 2026 in Dubrovnik. The programme will be offered in a highly selective, invitation-only format with a very limited number of participants. It is intended for directors and women holding top executive positions in international companies, with a strong focus on privacy, individual approach and peer-level connection.“Women at the top of the business hierarchy have, on average, up to 30% smaller professional networks at the same level compared to their male counterparts, even though more than 80% of strategic decisions are made through informal conversations rather than formal meetings,” Jelavić explained. “This imbalance creates a gap and this project was created to address exactly that space.”The Ministry of Happiness concept fits into one of the fastest-growing global travel segments: wellbeing and boutique retreat tourism, a market valued at over USD 800 billion annually. Within this context, Croatia is increasingly recognised as a destination of quiet luxury: safe, discreet and suitable for high-level guests seeking privacy, smaller groups and meaningful experiences.With its international reach and selective approach, the Ministry of Happiness is positioning itself not only as a platform for women in leadership, but also as a project contributing to Croatia’s visibility in the global landscape of high-value, year-round tourism.

