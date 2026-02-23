Countryside Harvest Festival 2026 to Present 'Hong Kong Soundscape – Opera & Dance' at Yan Chau Tong

Maestro Tan Dun leads a 1 March open-air music festival at Yan Chau Tong, blending music, dance and nature, with global livestream and public access.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Countryside Conservation Office (CCO) under Hong Kong’s Environment and Ecology Bureau will stage the Countryside Harvest Festival 2026: “Hong Kong Soundscape – Opera & Dance” One-Day Music Festival on 1 March 2026 at Yan Chau Tong in Mirs Bay. The site has been recognised by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment as an “Outstanding Example of Beautiful Bays.” The event is also listed as a “Festival PLUS” programme of the 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival.The festival will be directed and conducted by internationally renowned composer Tan Dun, UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador and Hong Kong’s Ambassador for Cultural Promotion. According to the organisers, Tan has composed an original work inspired by the natural landscape of Hong Kong’s northeastern New Territories for the occasion.The open-air performance will feature musicians and dancers from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas. The programme is designed to explore the relationship between music, dance and the natural environment, with the performance staged against a coastal and mountainous backdrop.The event will be broadcast live worldwide on multiple online platforms, including Brand Hong Kong, HK PLUS, the Hong Kong Arts Festival and Phoenix TV. Organisers said the livestream aims to reach international audiences and highlight both the artistic presentation and the conservation significance of the venue.In addition to the global broadcast, a one-hour on-site Live Concert session will be open to the public from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on 1 March. The performance will be held outdoors. Attendees are advised to wear comfortable clothing and footwear and to bring their own food and drinking water.Transportation to the venue will be available via regular kaito ferry services operating from Ma Liu Shui and Sha Tau Kok to Lai Chi Wo. On the event day, complimentary ferry services will also run between Sha Tau Kok and Lai Chi Wo. Free tickets, with 250 seats available per sailing, can be reserved from 20 February 2026 through the following website ( https://art-mate.net/en/doc/92750 ). Allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.Participants boarding at Sha Tau Kok are required to hold a valid Sha Tau Kok Frontier Closed Area Permit. Applications must be submitted through the Hong Kong Police e-Services system at least two working days before the visit date.Further details, including the programme schedule and livestream information, are available on the Countryside Conservation Office’s official website.

