The ICRC activities in Donetsk and Luhansk: Facts and Figures - 2025

The ongoing international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on civilians across Donetsk and Luhansk. Damage to critical infrastructure has severely disrupted essential services, leaving communities along the current and former frontlines struggling to access food, clean water, heating, and medical care.

Continued hostilities have also led to displacement, with civilians fleeing in search of safety, often leaving everything behind. Since 2014, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been present on the ground, supporting some of the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict.

In 2025, we worked closely with our local operational partners in both Donetsk and Luhansk to deliver a range of emergency services. These included the distribution of food, hygiene items, mattresses for beds, bottled water, water heaters, water pumps and other essential supplies.

We facilitated contact between prisoners of war and their families and supported selected health-care facilities with equipment and resources to enhance emergency preparedness and meet growing humanitarian needs.

In Donetsk, we supported the reconstruction of damaged homes in areas affected by the conflict. In Luhansk, we supported the forensic entities in their efforts to contribute to the dignified management of the dead through provision of materials.