People searching NHS advice on high blood pressure skyrocketed last year

The number of people searching for trusted NHS advice on high blood pressure surged in 2025 with hundreds of thousands of extra visits to online information on risk and how to get checked.

The NHS webpage on high blood pressure rocketed from 30th place in 2024, to the second most visited health condition on NHS.uk last year, with just over two million visits – the equivalent of one click every 15 seconds – and up 36 per cent increase on the previous year (1.5 million visits).

High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes – often described as a ‘silent killer’ as there are usually no symptoms which makes it hard to spot.

It is estimated that around 4.1 million people in England are living with it without realising.

The NHS is making it easier than ever for people to get their blood pressure checked and to help find those at a hidden risk of stroke or heart attacks.

Around 100,000 NHS Health Checks are carried out each month, and most pharmacies are now offering free blood pressure checks for people who are eligible, including many over 40s.

NHS teams are also trialling blood pressure checks at dentist and optometry appointments and taking them into the heart of communities, including checks in barbershops and mosques.

The latest data shows 1,438,781 people had their blood pressure checked through NHS Health Checks last year – up from 1,418,929 in 2024 – helping thousands more spot problems early and take steps to protect their health.

Dr Claire Fuller, National Medical Director for NHS England, said: “When we are flooded with unregulated online content and AI-generated summaries, it’s reassuring that more people are turning to the NHS website for trusted advice on high blood pressure.

“Millions of people are living with high blood pressure without knowing it, but this silent killer can significantly increase the risk of heart attack and stroke if left untreated, which is why we want people to come forward for checks.

“If concerned you might be at risk or have been invited for an NHS Health Check, please take up the offer or book in with your GP or pharmacy – a simple check could save your life.”

Regina Giblin, Senior Cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation said: “The fact that so many people are seeking out information on high blood pressure is a really positive sign. Around a third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure, often without realising it as it has no symptoms. If left undiagnosed, high blood pressure can increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes, so the more people who get their blood pressure checked the better.

“These search term stats show us that there is growing awareness of key cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol. These conditions can cause serious illness if left unaddressed, but the good news is they’re manageable.

“Simple steps like being active and cutting down on foods high in fat, salt and sugar can make a big difference, and medication can help if needed. Checking your blood pressure or cholesterol level is quick and easy and it could be one of the most important things you do for your heart health.”

Those aged 40 to 74 who do not have a pre-existing health condition, will be invited to an NHS Health Check by their GP every five years. The check-up will usually be done by a health care professional at your local GP practice.

COVID-19 remained the most viewed condition on the NHS website in 2025, with 2.3 million visits, but this was a drop of 38% compared with 2024.

Other common conditions included in the top 10 visited health conditions on NHS.UK were urinary tract infections, chickenpox, high cholesterol, and shingles.

High cholesterol remained the fifth most viewed condition in 2025, with 1.7 million visits, while searches for iron deficiency anaemia and piles (haemorrhoids) also appeared in the top 10.

Visits to childhood infections such as hand, foot and mouth disease and chickenpox fell compared with 2024 but still attracted over a million views each.

The NHS is reminding people that the nhs.uk website is available 24/7, with clear guidance on symptoms, treatment options, and when to seek further help.

The NHS website, managed by NHS England, is the UK’s largest health website, providing information on hundreds of conditions and advice on accessing NHS services and preventive care such as NHS Health Checks.

The 10 most viewed health conditions on the NHS website in 2025 were: