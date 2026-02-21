OCEANSIDE BOMBERS NAME LOCAL STANDOUT JERRY GARRETT AS WIDE RECEIVERS COACH

Purchase Your Oceanisde Bombers Tickets

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers are proud to announce the latest addition to their coaching staff for the upcoming season. Jerry Garrett has been officially signed as the team's new Wide Receivers Coach, bringing a wealth of local knowledge and on-field experience to the organization.Garrett is no stranger to the Oceanside football community. A longtime city resident, he built a reputation as a standout football player whose skills on the field have been recognized throughout the region. His deep roots in the community and understanding of the local football culture make him an ideal fit for the Bombers organization, which prides itself on connecting with local talent and fans.Head Coach Cree Morris spearheaded the decision to bring Garrett on board. Coach Morris selected Garrett specifically for his proven expertise in the intricacies of the wide receiver position and his valuable experience playing in the semi-professional league. This combination of technical knowledge and practical game experience is expected to provide significant development opportunities for the team's receiving corps.Commenting on the new hire, Head Coach Cree Morris expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment. "We are very fortunate to have someone of Jerry's caliber living in our community." Garrett's role will focus on developing the technical skills, route-running precision, and game-day strategies of the wide receivers. His semi-professional background offers players a perspective grounded in high-level competition, bridging the gap between amateur play and professional aspirations. The Bombers organization is confident that Garrett's leadership will translate into a more dynamic and explosive offense this season.About Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are a premier professional arena football team in the AF1 league, playing at Frontwave Arena and dedicated to excellence on the field and service in the community. Based in Oceanside, California, the Bombers strive to deliver high-quality athletic entertainment while fostering local talent and promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.

