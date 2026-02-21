Spartanburg County Ranks No. 1 in SC for Fatal Collisions in 2023, State Report Reveals

Spartanburg County led all 46 SC counties in fatal collisions in 2023, per state data. Stewart Law Offices urges residents to know their rights.

These numbers represent real Spartanburg families. After nearly 30 years, our firm has seen the lasting harm a serious crash causes. Victims deserve to know their rights.” — Brent Stewart

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety analyzed by Stewart Law Offices shows Spartanburg County experienced a sharp rise in fatal motor vehicle collisions in 2023, climbing from 5th to 1st place in the state's fatal collision ranking among all 46 counties.The county recorded 11,002 total collisions in 2023, resulting in 84 deaths and 3,464 injuries. The motor vehicle death rate climbed from 17.1 to 23.5 deaths per 100,000 residents year over year. The estimated economic loss from these collisions rose to $404,968,700 — an increase of nearly $59 million compared to 2022.The jump to the top of the state's fatal collision ranking is significant. Spartanburg County also saw its licensed driver population grow by 6,759 and vehicle registrations increase by 9,329 over the same period, while vehicle miles traveled on county roads rose by more than 130 million miles. Despite more drivers on more roads, the rise in fatalities outpaced growth in every category, signaling a shift in collision severity rather than volume alone.The data identifies the evening hours as the most dangerous window on county roads. Between 6:01 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., 20 fatal collisions occurred — more than any other three-hour period. The 3:01 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. window produced the highest total collision count at 2,743. The most frequently cited contributing factors in fatal collisions countywide were failure to yield the right of way, driving too fast for conditions, and distracted driving — factors that accounted for thousands of incidents across all collision types combined.Among the county's most collision-prone corridors, I-85 led all roadways with 1,311 total collisions. US-29 followed with 985 collisions and the highest injury toll, while US-221 recorded 7 fatalities — the most of any single road in the county. The interchange at I-85 and SC-290 ranked as the most dangerous intersection, with 175 incidents reported.Vulnerable road users continued to bear disproportionate harm. In 2023, 13 pedestrians and 10 motorcyclists were killed in Spartanburg County collisions. An additional 11 pedestrians sustained serious injuries. Motorcyclists fared similarly, with 23 sustaining serious injuries beyond the 10 fatalities recorded.Seatbelt compliance remains a persistent concern. Among all collision victims, 358 were unrestrained at the time of impact — and unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries at far higher rates than their restrained counterparts. The data also reflects child safety outcomes: of children under eight involved in collisions, those in child safety seats recorded zero fatalities and zero serious injuries, underscoring the protective value of proper restraint use.The findings carry practical legal significance for collision victims and their families. Under South Carolina law, injured individuals generally have three years from the date of a collision to file a personal injury claim, though certain circumstances can shorten that window. Evidence — including crash reports, witness accounts, and medical records — becomes harder to preserve over time, making early legal consultation important for those considering a claim.Stewart Law Offices, a personal injury law firm with offices in Spartanburg, has represented collision victims and their families in the Upstate region since 1995. Brent Stewart, founder of Stewart Law Offices, commented on the findings."These numbers represent real Spartanburg families — neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones. After nearly 30 years handling collision cases in this community, our firm has seen firsthand the lasting harm a serious crash can cause. Victims and their families deserve to understand their legal rights and options," said Brent Stewart, founder of Stewart Law Offices.Individuals injured in motor vehicle collisions in Spartanburg County may contact Stewart Law Offices for a free consultation at www.stewartlawoffices.net or by calling (864) 583-2223. The firm is located at 409 S Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, and handles cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, and pedestrian injuries throughout the Upstate region.

