Department of the Interior Opens 2.1 Million Acres in Alaska’s Dalton Corridor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of the Interior is set to issue Public Land Order No. 7966 in Alaska’s Dalton Utility Corridor, opening approximately 2.1 million acres of public land to location and entry under the public land and mining laws. This marks a historic step forward in fulfilling the State of Alaska’s land entitlement. The order revokes two previous withdrawals north of the Yukon River — Public Land Orders 5150 and 5180 — expanding opportunities for resource development and enhancing the State’s control over its own destiny.

“President Trump was clear - promises made are promises kept and this decision is about unlocking opportunity for American Energy Dominance to lower costs for all American families,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By opening these lands, we are empowering Alaska to chart its own course and develop energy, minerals and infrastructure that strengthen America’s security and prosperity.”

“Today’s action by Secretary Burgum is a milestone for Alaska’s self-determination. I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Burgum for continuing to deliver on promises, even those promises made decades ago,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Alaskans know what’s best for Alaska and revoking these Public Land Orders will empower Alaska to chart our own future on these lands.”

The action clears the way for Alaska to advance its remaining land entitlements under the Alaska Statehood Act. This revocation allows approximately 2.1 million acres of “top filed” land (land previously unavailable for state selection but which Alaska has long sought to acquire), to become effective state selections. The Bureau of Land Management is working with the Alaska to identify which of those lands it desires to take title to, moving closer to fulfilling its remaining 5.2-million-acre entitlement. This will give Alaska greater control over its natural resources and economic future.

“Today’s revocation is a major step forward for Alaskans to realize the promise the federal government made to us more than 60 years ago – a statehood land entitlement for Alaska to develop its resources and support its residents,” said Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner-designee John Crowther. “We will continue to work in coordination and cooperation with the Department of the Interior on our relinquishment plan to ensure that the state’s highest-priority acreage will be available for transfer to the people of Alaska.”

As part of this revocation process, the State of Alaska has committed to a good faith plan for relinquishment of excess statehood selections to address “over-selection” in compliance with the Alaska Lands Transfer Acceleration Act.

“We are proud of this major milestone and the partnership that we have forged with the state.” said BLM Alaska State Director Kevin Pendergast. “This is federal–state collaboration at its best; we’ll continue working closely with them on our shared commitments to fulfilling land entitlements.”

The Dalton corridor includes key infrastructure such as the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and proposed projects like the Alaska Liquid Natural Gas line and Ambler Road. The revocation supports efforts to expand domestic energy and mineral production under Executive Order 14153 and Secretary’s Order 3422, both titled “Unleashing American Energy.”