DualEnroll.ai: AI-Powered Platform That Helps Health Plans & Payors Enroll More Seniors in the Benefits They've Earned

*On-Premise Integration Reduces Enrollment Processing Time by 60-70% While Maximizing Member Benefit Capture*

DualEnroll.ai: AI-Powered Platform Helps Health Plans Payors Enroll More Seniors in the Benefits They've Earned” — Amit Shah

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Skale Inc. announced the availability of DualEnroll.ai, an artificial intelligence platform designed to streamline dual enrollment processes for Medicare Advantage and Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs). The solution integrates directly with existing health plan infrastructure to automate eligibility screening across multiple benefit programs while reducing administrative costs and improving member outcomes.Honoring the Work Health Plans Do Every DayEvery day, health plan teams work tirelessly to connect seniors with the benefits they've earned through a lifetime of work and contribution. Enrollment specialists spend countless hours navigating complex eligibility requirements, coordinating between Medicare and Medicaid systems, and ensuring seniors get the coverage they deserve."We see the dedication health plans bring to serving seniors," said Amit Shah Founder at Right Skale Inc. "Your teams are doing extraordinary work under challenging circumstances. We built DualEnroll.ai because we believe that work deserves support—technology that amplifies your impact rather than adding to your burden."The Heart of the ChallengeBehind every enrollment application is a real person—often someone who worked hard their entire life and now needs help navigating a complex system. Many seniors qualify for supplemental benefits beyond their primary Medicare coverage, including Extra Help with prescription costs, Low Income Subsidy (LIS) programs, and state-specific assistance.But manual enrollment processes often create unintended barriers. Seniors wait weeks for approvals. Eligible members miss out on programs they've earned simply because the process is overwhelming. And dedicated staff spend hours on paperwork when they could be helping people.These aren't just statistics. They're neighbors, parents, and grandparents who deserve better.A Partnership Approach to Greater ImpactDualEnroll.ai was built in partnership with health plans who understand this challenge firsthand. The platform doesn't ask organizations to abandon their infrastructure or change how they work. Instead, it integrates with existing systems to make good work even better."We're not here to replace what you do," said Amit Shah. "We're here to partner with you. To show you how technology can help you reach more seniors, enroll them faster, and connect them with every benefit they've earned."How DualEnroll.ai Amplifies Your Team's WorkThe platform integrates with health plans' existing enrollment systems and member databases, operating on the organization's own infrastructure to maintain full data control and HIPAA compliance. When a senior applies for coverage, DualEnroll.ai automatically:• Verifies Medicaid eligibility in real time• Screens for additional benefit programs the applicant may have earned• Identifies Special Enrollment Periods• Prepares required documentation• Routes completed applications to staff for final review and the human touchThis automation handles the repetitive tasks so your team can focus on what they do best: connecting with seniors and helping them understand their options.Real Impact for the Seniors You ServeEarly adopters of automated enrollment systems report outcomes that matter:• 60-70% reduction in processing time—seniors get answers in days, not weeks• More benefits enrolled per member—helping seniors access everything they've earned• Improved member satisfaction—clarity and speed when people need it most• Better staff morale—less paperwork, more time helping peopleFor seniors like Maria, a 67-year-old retired teacher, faster processing meant getting her medications covered three weeks earlier than expected. For Robert, a 70-year-old veteran, automated screening revealed he qualified for utility assistance he didn't know existed.These are the moments that matter. And your teams make them possible.Built for Security, Compliance, and Peace of MindDualEnroll.ai operates on health plans' own infrastructure, ensuring:• Full organizational data control• HIPAA compliance maintained by the health plan• Built-in CMS regulatory compliance• Adherence to state-specific Medicaid rules• Oversight by the organization's IT teamExplore PartnershipTo the health plan leaders, enrollment teams, and operations professionals reading this: thank you. Thank you for the long hours, the complex cases, and the commitment to getting it right for every senior you serve.We'd be honored to show you how DualEnroll.ai could support your mission. Not to change what you do, but to amplify it. To help you reach more seniors. To get more people enrolled in the dual coverage and benefits they've earned through a lifetime of hard work.Because every senior deserves access to the full support available to them. And every health plan team deserves tools that make that mission easier.Let's TalkIf you're ready to explore how AI integration could strengthen your enrollment process and help more seniors access their earned benefits, we're ready to listen. Visit www.DualEnroll.ai or contact us at support@dualenroll.ai to start a conversation.Together, we can make sure more seniors get every benefit they've earned.About Right Skale Inc.Right Skale Inc. develops healthcare technology solutions in partnership with health plans committed to improving member outcomes. The company's DualEnroll.ai platform helps Medicare Advantage Organizations, D-SNP operators, and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations automate dual enrollment processes, maximize benefit capture, and reduce administrative costs—so dedicated staff can focus on the human side of healthcare.Media Contact:support@dualenroll.ai*Eligibility for Medicare, Medicaid, and benefit programs varies by state and individual circumstances. Health plans should consult with legal and compliance teams before implementing new enrollment technologies.*

