Heinrich Grills BLM Official on Proposal for Gravel Mine in Placitas, Emphasizes Inadequate Pay for Firefighters, Underscores Impacts of Trump Administration’s Cuts to Forest Service Workforce

WASHINGTON — During a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Public Lands, Forests, and Mining Subcommittee hearing to discuss pending legislation, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the full Committee, questioned Associate Chief of the U.S. Forest Service Christopher French on how cuts by the Trump Administration are harming the agency’s ability to properly manage public lands and risking public safety by threatening wildfire preparedness.