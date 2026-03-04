MiTA Services Pte Ltd, Singapore Company Registration Number UEN-200921674D, is Not in Business

Dr. Madhab Paul, Founder, Director & Managing-Director of MiTA Services Pte Ltd (Singapore Company Registration, UEN 200921674D) - the company is NOT in business for many years now Based on many email requests from Dr. Madhab Paul, the “Office of the Honorable President of India” wrote an email to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to look into the matter; A Concluding Remark: “After 350 years, the Vatican said Galileo was right,” - the nytimes.com reported

DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiTA Services Pte Ltd (Singapore Company Registration, UEN 200921674D) is NOT in business since January 2020; let's explore more about why the Global Startups often fails - the rarely known or quoted information.It is being announced in public interest that:"On 30 Oct 2025, based on my many email requests over the years, the “Office of the Honorable President of India” wrote an email to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to look into the matter (a copy of which was also given to me); ... সম্প্রতি (Oct 30, 2025), আমার পাঠানো অনেক ইমেলের ভিত্তিতে, “ভারতের মহামান্য রাষ্ট্রপতির কার্যালয়” ভারতীয় পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়কে বিষয়টি খতিয়ে দেখার জন্য একটি ইমেল লিখেছেন (যার একটি অনুলিপি আমাকেও দেওয়া হয়েছে)... … দুগ্গা দুগ্গা," Dr. Madhab Paul, Founder, Director and Managing-Director of MiTA.MiTA Services Pte Ltd:Singapore company registration number (UEN) is 2009–216–74D.Regulatory Complaints in Singapore:Dr. Paul mentioned he submitted complaints with "proofs" to various Singaporean Government Regulators since January 2020; and these complaints were also copied many-times to foreign diplomats and the Prime Minister's Office, Singapore. These complaints are still unresolved.Complaints to Singaporean Government Authorities:In January 2020, Dr. Paul submitted official complaints with supporting evidence to numerous Singapore government bodies, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA); and he followed-up, many times, with the Singapore Government Agencies/Regulators/Ministries; these issues are yet to be resolved by Singapore Government Agencies.In this connection one of the most important historical facts is:“After 350 years, the Vatican said Galileo was right,” - the nytimes.com reportedCase-study & Book Publications:As of November 2023, Dr. Paul has published multiple articles on LinkedIn, Medium, Substack, etc. In these posts, he positions MiTA Services Pte Ltd as a business case study on the risks of starting a business in Singapore as a foreigner. Related to this topic, Dr, Paul's books include:- LinkedIn De-linked Business: 7 Surprising - But True - Practical Networking Insights to Survive and Excel: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/linkedin-de-linked-business-madhab-paul/1142979482?ean=2940166006837 - SINGAPORE'S TITANIC MOMENT: 7 Signs Singapore Sinking, Who Can Rescue?This book is about the sustainability analyses of "Singapore's Growth, Expansion Plans & Main Business Models" are based on about 21 years of "Business Case-studies, and Direct Experiments" carried out by Dr. Madhab Paul, PhD; https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/singapores-titanic-moment-madhab-paul/1142978741?ean=2940166005991 - The book, "SINGAPORE STARTUP & BUSINESS" gives rare insight about Singaporean innovation in "Money, Tech & Law" supported by Singaporean Corporate Governance in Practice, as well as the numerous International Trade & Investment Agreements (including FTA-CEPA-CECA) which Singapore has signed: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/singapore-startups-business-madhab-paul/1142978745?ean=2940166005953 - START BUSINESS NOW: Why & How?. . .There are a few more books on the related topics on the way for publications.* * *RE-ORGANIZATION of MiTA: https://mitaservices.com Dr. Madhab Paul has stated that the company is planning to reorganize, expand, and relocate its headquarters before reopening for Global Business.* * *ইঞ্জিনিয়ার ডঃ মাধব পাল, ব্যবসায়িক উপদেষ্টা এবং কৌশলবিদ - website: https://madhabpaul.com Dr. Madhab Paul is a Business Advisor & Strategist . Dr. Paul focuses on areas such as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), joint ventures (JV), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He advises on market entry and business strategy in various sectors.Multidisciplinary Educational Background:Dr. Madhab Paul holds degrees in engineering, management, and law; he has extensive experience in international business and education in multiple domains: Civil-Geotechnical Engineering (PhD), Masters in Management & PG Diploma in ADR (Law).Dr. Paul's Past Industry Background:Before founding MiTA in 2009, he worked for engineering consulting, oil, and construction companies which includes Cenindia Company Ltd (a subsidiary of Cementation UK), Engineers India Ltd (Navaratna PSU of Government of India), Exxon Mobil-WP-DeltaAfrik (MPN Project in Lagos, Nigeria), CUEL Ltd (Chevron's JV in Thailand, etc.- Industry Experience: oil and gas, energy, real estate, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and infrastructure.- Market Focus: USA, EU, MENA, India, Thailand, Singapore, and Myanmar.Generalist-approach:He identifies as a "Generalist," believing his broad range of knowledge helps him connect different ideas and act as a catalyst for new business.Professional Roles of Dr. Madhab Paul:- Entrepreneur, Director & MD;- Country Director;- Strategic Business Consultant;- Author and Keynote Speaker.PUBLICATIONSBooks:Dr. Paul is an author of books on global-startups, strategy, international-business, branding-worldwide, geopolitics and economic-diplomacy. Books:Dr. Paul is an author of books on global-startups, strategy, international-business, branding-worldwide, geopolitics and economic-diplomacy. His books are available on online-book-stores: Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Rakuten, fnac, etc.Newsletters:Dr. Paul has a presence on platforms like Substack, where he writes newsletters on business, branding, and strategy; for example:- Dr. Madhab's Letters on Business, Branding, Strategy & ISBC: https://madhabpaul.substack.com - PROSPEROUS শান্তিপুর-Nadia, West Bengal, India: https://madhabsantipurnadia.substack.com The book launch events and seminars are planned to be organized in many countries around the world, possibly also in your city/country; contact email for being in touch: madhabpaul@substack.comUpdated Contacts:The updated contacts will be on the website (being redesigned): https://madhabpaul.com

