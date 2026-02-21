Houston Chronicle Editorial Board Endorses Larry Rubin in High-Stakes Texas 38th Congressional District Race

Houston Chronicle Editorial Board Endorses Larry Rubin Larry Rubin For Congress Larry Rubin Law Enforcement

The Houston Chronicle Editorial Board has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Larry Rubin in the competitive race for Texas’ 38th Congressional District

Houston deserves representation focused on real solutions strengthening energy infrastructure, modernizing economy, securing our borders with durable law. Leadership requires structure, not slogans.” — Larry Rubin

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston Chronicle Editorial Board Endorses Larry Rubin in High-Stakes Texas 38th Congressional District RaceInstitutional endorsement cites foreign policy depth, structural immigration solutions, and pragmatic energy leadershipThe Houston Chronicle Editorial Board has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Larry Rubin in the competitive race for Texas’ 38th Congressional District, signaling strong institutional confidence in his leadership, policy expertise, and governing approach.In its official endorsement, the Chronicle described Rubin as “a pragmatic Mexican American businessman whose foreign policy knowledge would be an asset in Congress.”A Clear Governing Profile in a Competitive FieldThe Houston Chronicle underscored Rubin’s rare foreign policy depth for a first-time candidate, noting that his knowledge of geopolitics would be an asset in Congress. The board also highlighted his solutions-oriented approach to immigration policy, asserting that Rubin is focused on fixing the system rather than engaging in partisan rhetoric. Specifically, the board referenced his belief that Congress should codify and align federal immigration laws so that effective enforcement cannot be undone by future administrations, drawing on his decades of cross-border experience.In a district that includes Houston’s Energy Corridor, the editorial board pointed to Rubin’s emphasis on strengthening energy infrastructure, improving permitting processes, supporting job creation, and allowing market-driven policy to guide America’s energy future.Concluding its evaluation, the board described Rubin as a strong choice in the Republican primary.A District of Regional and National InfluenceTexas’ 38th Congressional District represents a constituency on the scale of approximately 768,000 residents, positioning it as a district with both regional and national impact. With a crowded Republican primary field, political observers note that institutional endorsements often serve as a key credibility marker for voters seeking experience, policy depth, and broader electability in high-stakes races.Rubin: “Leadership Means Structure, Not Slogans”“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board,” said Rubin. “Houston deserves representation focused on real solutions strengthening energy infrastructure, modernizing our economy, securing our borders with durable law, and ensuring our region remains globally competitive. Leadership requires structure, not slogans.”Rubin has consistently advocated for:• Strengthening energy infrastructure and streamlining permitting processes• Supporting job creation and long-term economic growth• Codifying immigration laws to ensure consistent enforcement• Reinforcing Houston’s leadership in energy, trade, and innovationFor more about Rubin’s policy positions and campaign priorities, visit https://larryrubinforcongress.com/ Experience That Extends Beyond PoliticsBefore entering the congressional race, Rubin served as President of the American Society of Mexico and previously as CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, where he worked closely with business leaders and policymakers to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the United States and Mexico. The Chronicle editorial board noted that his background in geopolitics and international trade would provide meaningful depth in Congress at a time when energy security, immigration policy, and global competitiveness remain central issues for Texas voters.Momentum in the 2026 PrimaryWith the primary field crowded and the district widely considered a strong Republican seat, the Chronicle’s endorsement reinforces Rubin’s position as a serious contender with governing experience and broad-based credibility. As early voting approaches, the campaign continues expanding grassroots engagement across the district, meeting with voters, business owners, and community leaders to present a policy-focused vision for Texas’ future.About Larry RubinLarry Rubin is a businessman, international policy expert, and community leader running to represent Texas’ 38th Congressional District. His campaign centers on economic growth, energy leadership, border security paired with structural immigration reform, and ensuring Houston’s voice is strong and effective in Washington. Visit https://larryrubinforcongress.com/ for additional information.Read the full endorsement here: https://www.houstonchronicle.com/opinion/endorsements/article/larry-rubin-38th-wesley-hunt-21356630.php Media ContactCampaign for Larry RubinAndrea Gomezandrea@andreagomez.tv

