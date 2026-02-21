Mr. Checkout Distributors being considered for Tower Beverage Convenience Store Delivery Opportunities Nationally

Mr. Checkout Distributors Lemon Ginger Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Raspberry Lime Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Tangerine Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Coconut Pre-Biotic Low Sugar

Mr. Checkout Distributors Being Considered for Strategic National Convenience Store Distribution Expansion by Tower Beverage USA

My wife Myrna and I felt the events of 9/11 personally. Many firefighters were lost that day from our church "Saint Stephens" in Warwick, NY. Many neighbors and friends also lost loved ones on 9/11” — Bill Richards Founder/Owner Tower Beverage USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Beverage USA, a rapidly growing American beverage brand is considering Mr. Checkout Distributors for distribution services for the company's all-new prebiotic low carb, low sugar beverages. Mr. Checkout Distributors in Florida is a national network of independent direct store delivery (DSD) distributors, wagon jobbers, and wholesalers. Mr. Checkout Distributors in New York also specialize in placing new products into independent convenience stores, bodegas, and retail locations throughout the five boroughs.If you’re an entrepreneur looking for a scalable, product-based business with national brand support and true independence, this opportunity may be exactly what you’ve been searching for. Tower Beverage USA is expanding its Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution network across all 50 states and is offering independent operators the opportunity to own and manage protected beverage distribution territories. This turnkey model is designed for motivated individuals who want to build recurring revenue in the fast-growing beverage industry while maintaining operational control.This is not the purchase of an established route. There are no pre-built routes being resold. Instead, distributors are awarded protected territories and build their own accounts within that market, creating long-term equity and control over their distribution footprint. The opportunity includes initial inventory, refrigerated display equipment, branded marketing materials, onboarding, training, and ongoing operational support. The investment structure allows entrepreneurs to enter the market with infrastructure and national backing while building something that is truly their own.A key component of the model is the earnings structure. Distributors receive a 40% markup on the cost of goods delivered to distributors. Product is supplied at distributor cost and delivered directly to the distributor with a structured 40% margin built into the model. From there, distributors manage sales and delivery within their protected territory. Revenue grows as volume increases and as new accounts are developed within the territory. The more you build and expand, the greater the income potential.Unlike many large beverage companies, we have no shareholders. Tower Beverage USA is a private company, ensuring our DSD distributors stay in full control of their routes and distribution. There are no outside investors dictating territory decisions or corporate mandates that disrupt local operators. The focus remains on empowering independent distributors to grow and scale their own business.Direct Store Delivery remains one of the most proven and relationship-driven models in consumer packaged goods. It allows distributors to work directly with store managers and buyers, manage their own schedule, control daily operations, and scale within a defined geographic area. You operate independently while benefiting from brand support and ongoing guidance.This opportunity is ideal for individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset, strong relationship-building skills, discipline, and the drive to develop and grow a protected distribution territory from the ground up.Territories are available nationwide. If you are interested in learning more about available markets or the application process, reach out directly for additional details.

Fox Business News Interview Tower Beverage USA offering Routes for Sale benefiting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

