When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 20, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 20, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Made Fresh Salads, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Various Cream Cheeses and Tofu Spread

Company Announcement

Made Fresh Salads, Inc. of Bay Shore, NY is recalling assorted flavors of cream cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cream cheese was distributed in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and New York City area by direct delivery to retail stores and distributors. Products are distributed in 5 lb. white plastic tubs with a Made Fresh Salads label. The flavors being recalled are as follows with expiration dates through February 27, 2026, marked in the bottom left corner of the label.

5 lb. tub Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Caramel Apple Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Blueberry Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Jalapeno Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Lox Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Scallion Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Strawberry Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Vegetable Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Whipped Cream Cheese

5 lb. tub Tofu Whipped

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that a part of the mixer used to manufacture finished products was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased production using the mixer in question and removed it from service. Consumers who have purchased Made Fresh Salads cream cheese are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-765-0082 Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm ET.