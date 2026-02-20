Governor Katie Hobbs Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Strike Down Trump Administration’s Tariffs

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision striking down the Trump Administration’s tariffs. “This is a victory for Arizona’s small businesses, families, and overall economy. “President Trump’s reckless tariffs—the largest tax hike on Americans in decades—have wreaked havoc on our economy and caused chaos for Arizona’s small businesses and families. Over the past year, I’ve spoken directly with small business owners, farmers, and food distributors across our state who are being hit hard. Here in Arizona, we’ve experienced clear and tangible impacts from these harmful decisions, including a slowdown in progress, the loss of jobs, and disruption of important investments. “At a time when Arizonans are already facing high costs, and with tariffs proven to be a major contributing factor, I feel relieved. Relieved for the small businesses and families who had to shoulder the extra costs on essentials like groceries and housing. “While the damage of these tariffs cannot be corrected overnight, I will continue to do everything I can to increase affordability and connect Arizonans to good-paying jobs and grow our economy, as I have for the past three years. “I will continue to fight to cut taxes and lower costs for working people in Arizona, and I will never stop fighting against DC decisions that raise costs for Arizonans.”

