Hunter March to Headline Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s Roaring Inclusion Gala

Roaring Inclusion Gala Hunter March, Host Abbey Romeo, Love on the Spectrum

A Star-Studded Evening of Celebration and Inclusion, Advocating for a World Without Barriers for Children of All Abilities.

We invite you to the Roaring Inclusion Gala to support every child’s right to play.” — Scott Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration is thrilled to announce its upcoming Roaring Inclusion Gala, set to take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. This evening will bring together advocates, philanthropists, and entertainment industry professionals to celebrate inclusion, honor changemakers, and raise vital funds for inclusive play and programs.

The Roaring Inclusion Gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring a lively red carpet, silent auction, wine-and-spirits pull, and an opportunity drawing.

The Awards Program will be hosted by Hunter March (comedian, producer, television host, and all-around internet sensation - currently the host of the Netflix live interactive Game Show, “Best Guess Live!” Special appearances by Sam Asghari (model and actor), Abbey Romeo (Love on the Spectrum), Zelie Timothy (self-care implementor), Shayla Gibson (TikTok influencer), and Hannah Laurel (announcer). Other notable guests include Jeff Apploff (Producer & Writer, “Best Guess Live” with Howie Mandel & Hunter March, “Beat Shazam” with Jamie Foxx, and more), Arthur Sarkissian (film producer and executive, “Rush Hour”, “Protege”, “While You Were Sleeping”), Tamela D'Amico (producer, actress, and director), Ana Sharp (actress, “Rise and Shine”), Gwynne and Robert Pine (CHiPs), Nell Teare (producer, actress, and director), Michael Monks (actor, writer, and director), Isaac Jean-Peal (paralympic athlete), Robert Minkoff (director, animator, and producer - “La La Land”), Crystal Kung Minkoff (actress and assistant director - “The Real Lives of Beverly Hills), Chris McGurk (producer and executive, “Terrifier 3”), and Tommy Hollenstein (artist and disability advocate). Performances by the LA Follies, Inclusion Matters Youth Choir, and Down for Dance, a fully inclusive performing arts program for people with Down Syndrome.

This evening will honor Mary Ann Hunt-Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen, who will receive The Legacy of Inclusion Award for 25 years of extraordinary support of Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration. The ImPossible award will be presented to the incredible mother-daughter duo Schuyler Arakawa and Meridith Alexander. Their unbelievable story of resilience has touched audiences worldwide.

The gala will culminate in a lively dance party with DJ Jeli Daniel (Red Light Vinyl).

Funds raised at the gala will support Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s efforts to create inclusive playgrounds, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives. These programs ensure that children of all abilities have the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

WHERE: Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Buy tickets and learn more: bit.ly/inclusiongala2026

ABOUT INCLUSION MATTERS BY SHANE’S INSPIRATION

Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration is a global nonprofit based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to creating play, dignity and social equity for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. The organization features 80 inclusive playgrounds on five continents, with educational programs and outreach initiatives that have directly impacted 60,000 students in 250 schools in the US. Their Together, We Are Able education program has been delivered to educators in 67 countries. Inclusion Matters is transforming global communities and inspiring a generation to honor and embrace our diversity,

Learn more at inclusionmatters.org.

