Nijigen no Mori"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Originals New Apparel Featuring Naruto Uzumaki & Konoha Shinob On Sale Now

Sales Begin Saturday, February 21 at the “Konoha Shop”

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori ’s popular attraction “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” features its own original merchandise shop, “Konoha Shop,” offering a wide range of exclusive items available nowhere else. Now, the original apparel brand “SHINOBIZATO＋,” developed by Konoha Shop, will release two new apparel items, available from Saturday, February 21, 2026.This new lineup includes an eye-catching orange jacket inspired by Naruto Uzumaki and a vest modeled after the ones worn by Konoha Shinobi. Both are must-have items for fans.Shinobi-Zato will celebrate its 7th anniversary on April 20. Put on these new items created for this special year and fully enjoy the “Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary,” where you can immerse yourself in the world of shinobi.■Product OverviewSales Period:From Saturday, February 21, 2026Business Hours:10:00 – 20:00Products:SHINOBIZATO+ Nylon Jacket (Naruto Uzumaki): 18,000 yen (tax included)SHINOBIZATO+ Vest (Konoha): 15,000 yen (tax included）Location:"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Konoha StoreURL：©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.