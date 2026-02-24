60 Minute Limo Offers Stress-Free O'Hare & Midway Airport Car Service for Spring Break 2026 Travelers in Chicago

Start your spring getaway the right way. Seamless airport transfers for families who value their time and comfort. Sit back, recharge and enjoy the ride. Our premium interiors are designed to be your mobile sanctuary. The gold standard of hospitality. Look for your name and leave the logistics to us.

As O'Hare and Midway brace for one of the year's busiest travel weekends, 60 Minute Limo offers fixed pricing, flight tracking and a Meet & Greet guarantee.

Spring Break is one of the busiest travel windows at O'Hare and Midway. We guarantee on-time pickup, fixed pricing and a Meet & Greet. No rideshare roulette.” — Scott Sullivan, CEO, 60 Minute Limo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring Break is one of the single busiest travel periods at Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports. Flights book out weeks in advance. Rideshare surge pricing spikes without warning. For families and travelers heading to warmer destinations, a missed or late pickup can mean a missed flight.60 Minute Limo, the Chicago-area luxury transportation company is announcing guaranteed on-time pickups, fixed flat-rate pricing with zero surge and full Meet & Greet service for all airport transfers to and from Chicago O'Hare airport limo service and Midway airport car service Chicago throughout the Spring Break travel window.The Problem with Rideshares During Peak Travel:60 Minute Limo operates differently. Every booking includes real-time flight tracking, so if a flight is delayed, the pickup adjusts automatically. Each airport transfer comes with one hour of complimentary wait time. Unlike rideshare apps, the rate quoted at booking is the rate charged at drop-off.No surprises. No surges.Meet & Greet - No Guessing at the CurbFor arriving passengers, 60 Minute Limo offers full Meet & Greet service at O'Hare Terminals T1, T2, T3, and T5, as well as at Midway’s baggage claim. A professional chauffeur meets passengers with a name sign, assists with luggage and manages the experience from the moment clients exit the arrivals hall.This level of service is especially valuable during Spring Break, when both airports operate at near-capacity volume and curbside pickup areas are heavily congested.Best Price Guarantee:60 Minute Limo stands behind its pricing, now with a Best Price Match Commitment. If a customer finds a comparable licensed and insured limo or black car service at a lower rate, 60 Minute Limo will match it.60 Minute Limo now provides airport transportation across 211+ named suburbs throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including high-demand departure locations such as:1. Schaumburg2. Naperville3. Downers Grove4. Wheaton5. Oak Brook6. Arlington Heights7. Hoffman Estates8. Bolingbrook9. Elmhurst10. EvanstonReservations for Spring Break airport transfers are open now.Spring Break travel demand peaks March 21–29, 2026. Booking in advance is strongly recommended to guarantee vehicle availability and preferred pickup times.Bookings can be made in 60 seconds at https://60minlimo.com/ or by calling (888) 294-6662, available 24/7.About 60 Minute Limo:60 Minute Limo is a Chicago-based premium limousine and luxury transportation company serving passengers across Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. With a fleet of 305 luxury vehicles, service to 9 Chicago-area airports and coverage of 211+ suburbs, the company provides:1. Airport transfers2. Corporate travel3. Weddings & prom4. Special events5. Sightseeing toursThe company maintains a 4.9-star aggregate rating across 1,045+ verified customer reviews and has earned 97 industry awards.Fixed pricing, real-time flight tracking and professional chauffeurs are standard on every booking.

