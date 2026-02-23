Crisis Text Line Announces 2026 Board of Directors

Our Board of Directors brings a wealth of crucial experience as we continue to work towards sustainable growth on a global level.” — Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Text Line , a global nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in both English and Spanish, recently announced its Board of Directors for 2026. The board brings together leaders across technology, healthcare, research, philanthropy, business, and social impact to guide the organization’s continued growth and global impact.“Our Board of Directors brings a wealth of crucial experience as we continue to work towards sustainable growth on a global level,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “Their expertise and commitment help us continue to innovate responsibly while staying grounded in human connection.”The 2026 Board will support Crisis Text Line as it scales volunteer-powered support, advances responsible use of AI, drives evidence-based research, and strengthens partnerships to meet rising demand for mental health care in the United States and around the world.2026 Board members:Lisa Q. Fetterman – Board ChairLisa is a multifaceted mental health practitioner, entrepreneur, and bestselling author known for revolutionizing home cooking by co-inventing the first home sous vide immersion circulator. Born in Jinan, China and raised in New York, her passion for serving others led her to co-found Nomiku in 2012, making sous vide cooking accessible to home cooks and earning her recognition from Forbes, Zagat, and Inc’s 30 Under 30. Today, she is pursuing her Psychiatric NP while building a psychedelic integration practice focused on Internal Family Systems.Andrés Monroy-HernandezAndrés is the director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab at Princeton and an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University. Previously, he spent a decade in the tech industry. He builds and studies technologies that enable millions of people to connect and collaborate, including MIT’s Scratch online community, Microsoft’s first hybrid AI agent, and Snapchat’s social AR experiences.Dr. Andrea Horvath MarquesAndrea is a public health psychiatrist with national and international experience in consultation-liaison psychiatry, mental health research, teaching, and policy development at global centers in the US and Brazil. As a Medical Officer at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), she led the Global Mental Health Team and developed research programs focused on implementation science, suicide prevention, mental health integration, and disparities.Dena TrujilloDena Trujillo is the CEO of Crisis Text Line. With more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning both the nonprofit and private sectors, Dena brings a proven record of driving innovation and impact. Before joining Crisis Text Line, she spent 17 years with The Omidyar Group, where she managed a $150 million portfolio advancing leadership, education, and economic opportunity. Under Dena's leadership, Crisis Text Line has grown its global reach and harnessed responsible AI technology to enhance service delivery and volunteer engagement.Harry BrandlerHarry served as Chief Financial Officer of Greenlight Capital, Inc. for more than 17 years, from 2001 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Wheatley Partners, where he oversaw the firm’s back office operations and restructured the firm’s marketing, client relations and technology. Earlier in his career, he served as a Manager at Goldstein, Golub & Kessler, providing audit, tax and consulting services to investment partnerships and other financial organizations.Jade KenwayJade is the Employee Board Representative at Crisis Text Line, cultivating workplace cultures where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. A seasoned manager, she specializes in advancing equity, employee engagement, and strengthening the overall employee experience. Jade has a proven track record in performance management, data-informed engagement strategies, and guiding organizations through change with empathy and clarity.Kim VuKim is the CEO and founder of a stealth, B2B AI-native platform helping secondhand resellers identify, style, and value garments to unlock time, visibility, and revenue while reducing fashion waste. She previously served as Vice President of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) at Remitly and brings more than 20 years of experience as a banking executive and startup advisor. Her career spans building new lines of business and scaling the social impact of institutions, with a focus on corporate social responsibility, governance, and sustainability. Kim has served on the boards of PCC Community Markets and Included.ai (acquired by Phenom) and currently advises Armoire and Raise for Good.Pooja ShawPooja is a mission-driven technology leader with experience building impactful products and teams across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. She is Head of Growth at Desmos, a public benefit corporation that builds online math tools used by more than 100 million people worldwide, from students to professionals. Previously, she held senior roles as part of the White House U.S. Digital Service and Domestic Policy Council, advancing initiatives at the intersection of technology and public policy.Ramy ShweikyRamy is a corporate Partner in the Orrick San Francisco office and strategic advisor to companies in the technology and life sciences sectors. Ramy advises public and private companies and their financial sponsors in the technology and life sciences sectors on complex, strategic transactions, including cross-border M&A, joint ventures, and multi-jurisdictional carve-outs. He also counsels boards and investors on fiduciary duties and other corporate governance matters. Ramy has been recognized as a “Rising Star” in M&A by Super Lawyers.Rob Stavis – Board TreasurerRob is a partner in Bessemer Venture Partners’ New York office, with over 20 years of experience investing in venture-backed startups and serving on the boards of companies including 2U, Betterment, Forever Oceans, and NYDIG. His past investments include Skype, United Capital Financial Partners, and SiteAdvisor, and he has been named multiple times to the Forbes Midas List. Before venture capital, Rob spent 15 years at Salomon Brothers and Salomon Smith Barney as co-head of global arbitrage trading.Steven MorvaySteven is a seasoned CEO, executive coach, and strategic business advisor with deep experience leading organizations and advising senior leaders. He blends executive experience with coaching to support leaders—from founders to C-suite executives—through transitions, scaling challenges, and strategic decision-making. Before focusing full-time on executive coaching, Steven has held senior roles at Ogilvy & Mather, Saatchi & Saatchi, and served as CEO and board member of Acquirgy, as well as President and Vice-Chairman of Collier Newfield.About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 120,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat . Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin , Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org

