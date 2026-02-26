Automotive Defense Specialists Highlights the Importance of Legal Defense for Technicians Facing BAR Actions

Automotive Defense Specialists announces a post on why technicians need experienced legal defense to protect their license and livelihood against BAR actions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of lawyers representing smog and auto repair shops against the California Bureau of Automotive Repair at https://automotivedefense.com/ , is proud to announce new content helping smog techs understand their rights. A BAR citation or suspension, for example, can disrupt a business and render a highly-skilled smog technician unable to work. A lawyer focused on defending technicians against the Bureau of Automotive Repair can help get technicians return to productivity.“A big challenge for SMOG testing and repair shops is having enough staff to protect California's air quality. Keeping one's highly-skilled SMOG technicians on the front lines is extremely valuable to a shop owner,” explained William Ferreira, lead attorney at Automotive Defense Specialists. “When a valued technician receives a citation, suspension, or just a letter from the BAR, our lawyers are here to help fight for them and get them back to work quickly.”The new post can be accessed at https://automotivedefense.com/2026/02/04/the-fast-paced-life-of-a-los-angeles-smog-technician-and-what-happens-when-a-bar-citation-hits/ . SMOG technicians can be held personally liable for smog check infractions by the Bureau of Auto Repair. Addressing the citation can take time away from work and possibly impact a smog and auto repair shop. One less smog testing tech on the shop floor can create a backlog and longer wait times for customers.Smog technicians are required to complete sixteen hours of Bureau of Auto Repair training every two years to remain in compliance (See: https://www.bar.ca.gov/apply ). If a smog violation has been issued, the BAR may require additional training. The time away could become a hardship for a business owner. In addition, violation fines can range up and perhaps beyond $5,000. A defense attorney can help reduce fines and training costs, helping a technician return to work more quickly.The smog testing community can review details about the firm's automotive repair license defense services on https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/bureau-of-automotive-repair-accusation/ . Under section 11500 of the Government Code, the Automotive Repair Act provides accused technicians with the right to an administrative hearing. Automotive Defense Lawyers can defend California smog shops for accusations such as STAR invalidations, citations, and criminal liability.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists is a leading law firm that represents auto repair facilities specializing in smog testing and repairs at https://automotivedefense.com/ . Based in California and serving the state from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Eureka to San Diego, and every community within the Golden State. The law firm also represents smog technicians fighting BAR suspensions. Legal support includes Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and STAR suspensions. The lawyers can step in and work with the Bureau of Auto Repair to have a charge dismissed. If the case does need to go to court, the legal team can defend against the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The law firm provides phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and other professionals facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

