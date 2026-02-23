Coastalview Advisory Launches to Help Companies Build Content Operations for the GenAI Era

CVA Logo

New advisory firm takes an organization-wide approach to GenAI adoption — aligning people, technology, data, workflows, and economics.

AI is accelerating content production. It’s also accelerating hard questions about structure, cost, pricing, and what comes next. We are here to help answer those questions.” — Todd Brownrout

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastalview Advisory, Inc. (CVA) launched today as a content operations advisor for companies navigating the most significant shifts in how content is created, managed, and delivered. Founded by Todd Brownrout and Andrew Chan, who together bring more than 30 years of leadership across media, technology, data science, and enterprise consulting, CVA works with brands, agencies, media companies, and growth-stage organizations to build content operating models designed for what comes next.Generative AI has created extraordinary momentum across the content industry. Organizations are investing aggressively in new tools and platforms — but many are discovering that adopting GenAI effectively requires more than deploying technology. It requires rethinking how content gets planned, priced, produced, and measured — and ensuring the data infrastructure is in place to support it. The gap between GenAI investment and the operational readiness to capitalize on it is where value is being left on the table. CVA was built to close that gap.“The energy around GenAI is real, and companies are eager to move on it,” said Todd Brownrout, Founder and CEO of CVA. “What we bring is the full picture — how GenAI fits into the way an organization actually operates. People, technology, data, workflows, pricing, governance. When all of that is aligned, GenAI investments pay off at scale. When it’s not, companies end up with pilots that never get past the proof of concept. We help organizations get the whole system working together.”Brownrout founded and served as CEO of Madras Global, a content production company which grew to 1,250 people across four continents before its acquisition by Deloitte Consulting in 2021. At Deloitte, he served as a Managing Director leading GenAI adoption in enterprise content production for major global brands and media companies. Earlier in his career, Brownrout held senior marketing leadership roles at the Los Angeles Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer, helping drive transformation through one of the newspaper industry’s most disruptive chapters.Chan began his career as a U.S. Army Officer before spending more than a decade at Deloitte Consulting, building practices in data science, GenAI, customer segmentation, and marketing technology. He is a trusted advisor to C-suite and SVP stakeholders across media, entertainment, sports, and technology companies with a proven track record building scalable operating models, leading global cross-functional teams, and enabling data-driven executive decision-making to unlock revenue growth and operational efficiency.“Companies investing in GenAI are making the right bet. The question is whether their technology, architecture, and data infrastructure are positioned to support it,” said Andrew Chan, Co-Founder and Partner. “We work across the full stack, from marketing technology and data governance to how content gets planned, produced, and measured. We’ve sat in the seats our clients sit in, and we know what it takes to make these systems perform.”CVA’s advisory services span six core areas:Workflow and operating model assessmentPricing and economics of contentData strategy and content intelligenceMarketing technology and GenAI architectureGovernance, quality, and riskAdvisory and investment support for venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms evaluating content-intensive businessesCVA works with content organizations facing inflection points in how content is created and delivered, including established companies modernizing their content operations, high-growth companies scaling quickly with institutional backing, agencies rethinking their production economics, and media businesses building sustainable content engines. CVA brings enterprise-grade rigor with speed and deep technical expertise.Organizations interested in assessing their readiness can take CVA’s complimentary AI Depth Check at coastalviewadvisory.com, a self-guided diagnostic that requires no email or registration.About Coastalview Advisory, Inc.Coastalview Advisory, Inc. (CVA) is a Southern California-based advisory firm that helps brands, agencies, media companies, and content-intensive organizations build and optimize content operating models for the generative AI era. We also help venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms evaluating content-intensive businesses. Founded by Todd Brownrout and Andrew Chan, with backgrounds spanning media transformation, global operations, data science, and enterprise consulting, CVA combines deep operational expertise with practical, partner-led delivery. Learn more at coastalviewadvisory.com.

