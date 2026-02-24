W.NDeen Advisory Named Top CPG Demand Planning and Supply Chain Optimization Firm of 2025 by Retail Business Review

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.NDeen Advisory, a leading business advisory and fractional operations firm serving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has been named a Top CPG Demand Planning & Supply Chain Optimization Solutions Provider for 2025 by Retail Business Review.

The annual recognition highlights firms that demonstrate measurable impact, operational leadership, and innovative approaches to solving the most pressing challenges facing modern retail and consumer brands. W.NDeen Advisory was selected for its hands-on, operator-led model that helps emerging and growth-stage CPG companies translate demand signals into scalable, execution-ready supply chain systems.

As CPG brands face increasing volatility in forecasting accuracy, inventory positioning, and working capital efficiency, the firm’s fractional approach bridges the gap between strategy and execution - providing senior-level operational leadership without the overhead of traditional enterprise consulting or software-only solutions.

“Being recognized by Retail Business Review validates a model that prioritizes execution over abstraction,” said Walid N. Nasserdeen, Founder and CEO of W.NDeen Advisory. “Founders don’t need more tools or theoretical frameworks. They need operational leadership that integrates forecasting, inventory strategy, and cross-functional alignment into real-world decision-making. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the tangible outcomes we help them achieve.”

W.NDeen Advisory specializes in demand planning, inventory optimization, and Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) for CPG brands typically ranging from $5 million to $50 million in revenue. The firm’s methodology is grounded in economic fundamentals and supply-and-demand discipline, helping clients reduce stockouts, improve inventory health, and scale sustainably as they grow.

The firm provides embedded, fractional leadership that integrates forecasting accuracy, inventory strategy, and executive-level S&OP execution for growth-stage consumer brands.

According to Retail Business Review, firms recognized in the 2025 list were evaluated based on solution impact, industry expertise, client outcomes, and their ability to deliver operational clarity in increasingly complex retail environments.

“This recognition reinforces what we see across the market,” Nasserdeen added. “Operational discipline has become a competitive advantage. Brands that master demand planning and supply chain execution early are the ones that scale profitably and endure.”

About W.NDeen Advisory

W.NDeen Advisory is a fractional operations, demand planning, and supply chain optimization firm serving consumer packaged goods brands. Founded by Operations Strategist and Certified Professional Forecaster Walid N. Nasserdeen, the firm helps growth-stage companies build scalable planning systems, improve inventory performance, and align operations with demand through disciplined S&OP practices.

