Anthony Gray, of Fairbanks, Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

February 20, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced Anthony Gray, 41, to 35 years of incarceration for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The case involved allegations of sexual abuse of multiple young boys as well as the video recording of some of the abuse. Gray faced a presumptive range of 25 to 35 years on the count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and 5 to 15 years on each count of Possession of Child Pornography. Per a plea agreement, Gray received a composite sentence of 55 years with 20 years suspended, 35 years to serve and a probation term of 15 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mason with the assistance of Paralegal Joleen Cooper. Assistant DA Mason said “For many, no number of years would be justice for the nightmare Gray put his victims through. However, the plea agreement prevents three boys from having to relive their trauma in the courtroom and stops one of them from having to know the video of his abuse was watched by complete strangers.” Assistant DA Mason thanks the Alaska Bureau of Investigations of the Alaska State Troopers and the detectives at Fairbanks Police Department for their diligence in investigating this case.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.