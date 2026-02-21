Anne Frank to be Honored Worldwide on SWAN Day 2026

Anne Frank 1942 Alamy 2ATYK81 Anne Frank 1979 Alamy G8G2B3 Lisa France 2004 Alamy 3AE3A0F

If we’re ever going to have peace in this world, we have to continue to make stories that join cultures.” — Lisa France

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 28, 2026 -- SWAN Day 2026 -- International SWANs will be celebrating the enduring legacy of Anne Frank whose exemplary life story grows increasingly relevant year-by-year.SWAN Day is an annual event held every year on the last Saturday of March (Women’s History Month). This year, SWAN Day falls on March 28, 2026. The Acronym SWAN stands for Support Women Artists Now!On March 28th, our 2026 spotlight will shine not only on Anne Frank herself, but also on writer/director Lisa France, the creative force behind the 2003 film Anne B. Real.“I think Anne Frank, who pasted Hollywood photos around her bed and dreamed that her words would make her immortal, would agree.” - Lisa FranceIn 1999, Roger Rosenblatt of TIME magazine named Anne Frank one of the most important people of the 20th Century: “Along with everything else she came to represent,” he wrote, “Anne Frank symbolized the power of a book.” It is this Anne Frank we will be celebrating in March 28th – the Anne Frank who achieved immortalityas an author.Of course, we know the details of her tragic death in Bergen Belson at age 15, but the story of her death, while horrific, can never eclipse the significance of her legacy. The resilience and strength Anne Frank had to have, knowing that there was a possibility that she and her family could be discovered in their “secret annex” at any moment, did not deter her. Anne was writing in her diary right up to the day she was arrested, and her diary is now a piece of history that will always motivate and inspire people – especially young people – all around the world.In times like these, in which the deportation policy of the USA’s current administration is ripping parents away from their children, and leaving children in fear not for only their parents but also for themselves, Anne Frank’s voice calls out to us. In this generation, here and now, the fear of the unknown and the fear of what is to come are all too real for every child, not just for the children of the undocumented, but also for all the children with whom they study in school and then play with afterwards.During a press conference on January 25th, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota said this about the ICE assault on his state’s immigrant communities: “We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”As soon as we heard this, the women of International SWANs – Support Women Artists Now – knew we had to take our stand with Anne Frank and Governor Walz.In 2003, filmmaker Lisa France released Anne B. Real, the story of Cynthia, an Afro- Latina teenager growing up in poverty in Harlem, where each day is a struggle. Cynthia finds strength through reading the diary of Anne Frank (a book given to her by her father before he died), and she escapes her reality by writing rap lyrics. The quote “All children must look after their own upbringing,” echoes throughout the film, fueling Cynthia’sdetermination to keep fighting for her dreams. Gradually, a new rap artist named Anne B. Real is ready to take the stage, inspiring all those around her who also struggle day-by-day.Our SWAN Day screening of Anne B. Real will begin at 4 PM at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square, preceded by an introduction by Janice Richardson (the film’s award-winning star) at 3:45.International SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now) is an annual celebration of the achievements of women across various creative disciplines – including applied arts, cinema arts, literary arts, performance arts, and visual arts – bringing artists and audiences together to advocate for free expression in the art world and beyond.Join us for SWAN Day 2026 on March 28, 2026! Use this Eventbrite link to reserve yourFREE ticket for Anne B. Real at the Empire 25! Tickets are FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, but space is limited, so please sign up now to claim your ticket About International SWANsInternational SWANs (aka iSWANs) is powered by FF2 Media, an all-woman online publication and advocacy team, hosting events and publishing features, interviews, news, and reviews since 2008. WITASWAN (Women in the Audience Supporting Women Artists Now) – the precursor project – was born on October 2, 2004, and the first WITASWAN event was held in Chicago (IL) on March 19, 2005. Author/Activist Jan Lisa Huttner serves as the President & Editor-in-Chief of FF2 Media LLC.International SWANs, WITASWAN, Support Women Artists Now, and FF2 Mediaare all registered trademarks owned by FF2 Media LLC.

Anne. B. Real Scene

