Governor Ivey Announces 31 Appointments Including Fourth and Fifth Judicial Circuit Judgeships and Lauderdale DA

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced 31 appointments to vacancies across the state, including two judgeships in the Fourth and Fifth Judicial Circuits and district attorney in Lauderdale County.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert “Bryan” Jones

Governor Ivey has appointed Robert Bryan Jones of Selma to serve as Circuit Judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit which encompasses Dallas County, Wilcox County, Perry County, Hale County and Bibb counties. A graduate of Auburn University and the Birmingham School of Law, Jones succeeds Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway, Jr. who retired in February after serving 13 years on the Dallas County Circuit Court.

“Bryan Jones comes to the bench with over a decade of criminal law experience as Assistant District Attorney in the Fourth Circuit where he served as Senior Chief Trial Attorney and lead prosecutor for major violent crimes as well as white collar crimes,” said Governor Ivey. “His strong courtroom experience, coupled with his leadership as Director of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, have equipped him with the legal judgement necessary to serve well the people of the Fourth Judicial Circuit as their next Circuit Judge.”

“Governor Ivey’s decision to appoint me as a Circuit Judge is a great honor,” said Judge Jones. “I am humbled by the confidence that Governor Ivey has placed in me and embrace this new opportunity. It has been an honor and a privilege to work as District Attorney Robert Turner Jr.’s Senior Chief Trial Attorney and I am excited to continue to serve the citizens of the Fourth Judicial Circuit as Circuit Judge. I pray for God’s guidance as I carry out the duties of this new endeavor.”

Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge James Lewis “Luke” Farmer

Governor Ivey has appointed James Lewis “Luke” Farmer of Roanoke to serve as Circuit Judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which covers Chambers, Macon, Tallapoosa, and Randolph counties. A graduate of Auburn University and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University, Farmer succeeds Circuit Judge Steven R. Perryman who retired in February after serving 19 years as a circuit judge in the 5th Judicial Circuit.

“Luke Farmer brings to the court a broad range of legal and prosecutorial experience including service as Assistant District Attorney in Lee County, as well as private law practice and many legal clerkships including the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the 37th Judicial Circuit Court in Lee County,” said Governor Ivey. “He is well versed in criminal and civil law and will honorably serve the people of the 5th Judicial Circuit.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this appointment from Governor Ivey and sincerely grateful for the trust she has placed in me to serve as a Circuit Court Judge,” said Judge Farmer. “It is especially meaningful to serve the community I am proud to call home. I look forward to serving with fairness, integrity, and respect for the rule of law.”

Lauderdale County District Attorney Angela King Hamilton

Governor Ivey has appointed Angela King Hamilton as District Attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit serving Lauderdale County. A graduate of Jacksonville State University and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University, Hamilton will replace District Attorney Chris Connolly who was appointed to the Lauderdale County Circuit Court by Governor Ivey in January.

“Angie Hamilton is well qualified to take the reins of the office of Lauderdale County District Attorney with over two decades of leadership experience in prosecuting violent crimes, crimes against children, white collar cases and complex drug prosecutions,” said Governor Ivey. “Her transition from Chief Assistant District Attorney to District Attorney is an easy one and I have no doubt she will honorably serve the people of Lauderdale County.”

“I am honored to accept Governor Ivey’s appointment to serve as Lauderdale County District Attorney and grateful for the trust she has placed in me,” said District Attorney Hamilton. “I am committed to leading this office with honesty, integrity, and dedication. I look forward to continuing working every day to serve the people of Lauderdale County.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment this week.

