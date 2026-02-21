Court of Appeal Lauds Judge Kalra Over His Handling of Default Judgment Proceeding

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder Kalra received a commendation yesterday from this district’s Court of Appeal based on his alertness in handling a default judgment proceeding. “This case provides an example of an attempted abuse of the default process, only prevented by the diligence of the trial court,” Presiding Justice Helen Zukin of Div. Four said in an unpublished opinion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.