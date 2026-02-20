Maryland State Police Arrest Owners Of Crematorium For Mishandling Human Remains

February 20, 2026

(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division made two arrests in connection with the disposal of human remains from a crematorium in Charles County.

The accused are identified as Rosa Iyonna Williams, 48, and Brandon Angelo Williams, 50, both of Waldorf, Maryland. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Charles County, both were charged with eight violations each of the Maryland General Health Article §5-514, unauthorized disposal of a body.

Today at 9:00 a.m., Rosa and Brandon Williams were arrested by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team at the La Plata Barrack without incident. They were transported to the district court commissioner for their initial appearance.

On February 10, 2025, investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Southern Region, were contacted by the Office of the State’s Attorney in Charles County regarding the Heaven Bound Crematory. After routine regulatory inspection violations were discovered by state inspectors, the Office of the State’s Attorney in Charles County requested further criminal investigation by the Maryland State Police into any potential related criminal violations.

Maryland State Police investigators initiated a criminal investigation. On February 20, 2025, investigators subsequently conducted authorized search warrants at the business location for Heaven Bound Crematory, 4445 Crain Highway in White Plains and a residence located in Bensville, Maryland. During the search of the residence, numerous items of evidence were located including documents, records, cremated human remains, and numerous decomposing cadavers. An intensive investigation followed to identify the human remains, contact their family members and to document additional evidence.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Brandon Angelo Williams

Rosa Iyonna Williams