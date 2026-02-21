The 20th edition of the CHU Sainte-Justine Winter Triathlon 2026 raises a record $1,015,026

The 20th Winter Triathlon was a record-breaking edition for the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, with over $1 million raised in donations. In the photo: members of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, the organizing committee of the 20th Winter Triathlon, the Lara, ambassador for the 20th Sainte-Justine Winter Triathlon, surrounded by her parents, Virginie Jasmin-Lortie and Pierre-Luc Vincent, as well as her aunt, Vanessa Jasmin-Lortie, also a member of the organizing committee, and Catherine Sharp, co-chair a • Nicolas Croteau, co-chair of the Triathlon, said he was thrilled by the enthusiasm of the participants and the fact that the $1 million goal was exceeded.

Another miracle!

What characterizes these 20 winters of giving our all for Sainte-Justine is the exceptional mobilization and true self-transcendence of the participants for the benefit of children and families.” — Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation Winter Triathlon raised over $1 million in donations from the public during the 20th edition of this record-breaking sporting and philanthropic event, which once again brought together 400 participants forming 100 teams of four who competed in skating, skiing, and running on February 20 at Maisonneuve Park, in an atmosphere of solidarity and sharing.In total, more than $12 million has been raised since the inception of this winter event in 2006, which brings together teams, businesses, and citizens around a challenge that supports research, clinical teams, and families throughout Quebec.“These 20 winters of giving our all for Sainte-Justine reflects the exceptional mobilization and true self-transcendence of the participants for the benefit of children and families across Quebec,” said Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, Delphine Brodeur. She added that it is thanks to generations of donors and participants like those who take part in the Winter Triathlon if CHU Sainte-Justine is for instance considered today as an international center of excellence, where lives are saved and science advances pediatric medicine.According to Delphine Brodeur, the Sainte-Justine Winter Triathlon has become a driving force for consistency, progress, and innovation that contributes to unexpected developments, such as that of little Lara Vincent, who, at only 9 months old, suffered a severe brain hemorrhagic stroke: an extremely rare medical incident in children. This aneurysm could have cost her life had it not been for emergency surgery performed by a specialized team at Sainte-Justine. Lara, ambassador for this edition of the Winter Triathlon, is embarking on a long road to recovery and will have to wear a cranial prosthesis following a craniectomy while awaiting a definitive cranioplasty scheduled for around the age of 5. Against all odds, she is now able to walk and play with her big brother.“Her story illustrates the power of specialized care, research, and long-term commitment that support the future of children at Sainte-Justine,” added Winter Triathlon co-chairs Catherine Sharp (Stikeman Elliot) and Nicolas Croteau (Atwill-Morin), for whom the Triathlon is not just a sporting event but a symbol of the mobilization of an active community that chooses, year after year, to give its all to support children and their families and give them access to the best care in Quebec.In 20 years, pediatric medicine has made major advances, but these advances take time, research, and constant commitment. "The path to care can be long. Situations like Lara's remind us that medicine is not just about emergency care, but also about long-term support," said one of little Lara's doctors, Dr. Harrison Westwick, a neurosurgeon at CHU Sainte-Justine. He adds that some advances that we take for granted today were simply not possible 20 years ago. “Lara's case is proof of this: advances in technology and knowledge mean that a child who suffers a stroke like hers can look forward to a future with far fewer lasting effects than would have been the case two decades ago.”He concluded by praising the commitment of the participants, volunteers, and donors of the Winter Triathlon, who support research leading to major scientific advances with undeniable impact.

