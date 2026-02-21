Newport Author Releases 239-Page Guided Grief Journal After 15 Years of Real-World Use

Good Grieve 90-day devotional Journal by Tracy LeRoux Tracy LeRoux, author of Good/Grieve: A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & Loss Good Grieve 90-day devotional Journal about the author

Grief doesn’t follow a timeline — and most people are wildly unprepared for it.

Grief doesn’t follow a timeline. GOOD GRIEVE doesn’t tell you how to grieve — it simply walks beside you while you do.” — Tracy LeRoux

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grief doesn’t wait for a convenient season. It doesn’t follow stages in order. And it rarely looks the same twice.When loss hits — whether sudden or long expected — most people find themselves disoriented, exhausted, and unsure how to move forward. Newport author Tracy LeRoux believes what grieving people need most isn’t advice or timelines — it’s a safe place to process, gentle structure, and permission to arrive exactly as they are.This month, LeRoux releases GOOD GRIEVE : A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & Loss , a 239-page guided journal designed to walk beside readers through the earliest and most difficult season of loss.Unlike traditional grief books that explain stages or prescribe timelines, GOOD GRIEVE is interactive. Each of the 90 daily entries includes:A meaningful quote or ScriptureA short, honest reflectionA guided journaling promptDedicated space to process thoughts and emotionsThe journal is organized around four essential threads:Embracing the Journey, Honoring the Love, Seeking Support & Guidance, and A Foundation of Hope — acknowledging that grief is not linear, but layered.LeRoux began writing the journal after experiencing multiple personal losses, including the death of her father while she was 35 weeks pregnant and later holding her stepfather’s hand as he passed peacefully at 94. She saw firsthand that no two grief journeys look alike.When her best friend lost his only child and could barely get out of bed, she created the structured resource she wished she’d had — something substantial enough to hold, write in, and return to daily.For 15 years, over 1,500 copies circulated privately. Now, for the first time, GOOD GRIEVE is available nationwide on Amazon in hardcover and paperback editions.The book includes an extensive resources section featuring national crisis support lines, grief organizations, online communities, and practical guidance for navigating life after loss.“There is no right way to grieve,” says LeRoux. “This journal doesn’t tell you how to feel. It simply walks beside you while you do.”Book DetailsGOOD GRIEVE: A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & Loss239 pages | Hardcover & Paperback | Available on AmazonAbout the AuthorTracy LeRoux holds an MS from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She runs Link Real Estate, a boutique brokerage in Newport, Rhode Island, and is an adjunct marketing professor at Roger Williams University. She lives in Newport with her husband, Michael, and daughter Mia.

