Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Making Threats Against Law Enforcement and Illegal Gun Possession

A 34-year-old man from Knox County, Ohio, has been sentenced to prison for making threats to harm law enforcement officers, advocating for a violent revolution against the federal government, and for illegally possessing a firearm.

