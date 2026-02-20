Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Making Threats Against Law Enforcement and Illegal Gun Possession

A 34-year-old man from Knox County, Ohio, has been sentenced to prison for making threats to harm law enforcement officers, advocating for a violent revolution against the federal government, and for illegally possessing a firearm.

